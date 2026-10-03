Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Shared Pitch That Convinced Him to Make Joey Porter Jr. Trade

It took months, but the Dallas Cowboys finally landed Joey Porter Jr. from the Pittsburgh Steelers to play in the DFW Metroplex.

Dallas sent Pittsburgh over a 2027 sixth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick for Porter. The Cowboys had conversations about Porter dating back to the summer, but felt the price was too high.

Many wonder why now was the right time to do it. Much of it could be attributed to the laundry list of cornerback injuries. One member of the Cowboys’ coaching staff, though, played a bigger role in that.

Dallas Cowboys Coach Convinced Jerry Jones to Make Joey Porter Jr. Trade

While appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones spoke in detail about the Porter trade and how it happened. Jones credits Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker for convincing him to make the trade with a simple pitch.

“He (Christian Parker) did a great job really walking through how (Joey Porter Jr.) would change us, how we could play bully ball in the boundary and that would only help (DaRon Bland) because we could leave him on the outside and use his ball skills and play-making ability.”

The Steelers originally drafted Porter in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. In 47 games, he has racked up 165 tackles, 31 pass deflections, 3 interceptions, 3 tackles for loss, and 1 sack.

Porter is in the final year of his rookie contract. He struggled to agree to a long-term deal with Pittsburgh. He has not played this season due to a back injury.

Joey Porter Jr. Brings Different Energy to Cowboys Defense

Dallas’ defense needs a game-changer on that side of the ball, and Porter is the man to do it. He hasn’t been to the Pro Bowl in his young NFL career, but Porter is a true shutdown corner.

Porter will enter the starting lineup with Bland, with the hope of forming their CB pairing for the next five to 10 years. The biggest question will be whether the Cowboys can get a long-term deal done with Porter or if he’ll walk in free agency this offseason.

A lot needs to be worked out, but Dallas giving up a second-round pick shows how serious they are about winning. They are willing to give up whatever it takes to be solid in the future.

This franchise has grown tired of always looking and disappointing the fan base. Jones and company are putting their money where their mouth is when it comes to wanting to win.

It remains to be seen if this will be a good trade or a failure for the Cowboys. With the caliber of player Porter is, it feels like he’ll make a difference for this defense.