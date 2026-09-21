Jerry Jones Sent ‘Dangerous’ Message After Cowboys’ Commanding Win

The Dallas Cowboys feel much more confident after a big 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott led the way with 279 yards and 4 touchdown passes. Dallas’ defense held the Commanders to just 10 points in the second half, securing their first victory of the season.

It was the momentum-boosting win the Cowboys needed to push forward in the young season. That win certainly helped owner and general manager Jerry Jones feel pretty good about himself.

Jerry Jones Sent Clear Message After Dallas Cowboys Win

After the game, Jones came walking up to reporters outside the locker room to speak with them. He started the session with one sentence about what he wanted them to quote.

“There is nothing more dangerous than an old man with money,” Jones said via Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris.

The Cowboys moved to 1-1 on the season with many of the moves Jones made in the offseason already paying off. Additions like Caleb Downs, Dee Winters, and Jaishawn Barham proved themselves worthy as the top three leaders in tackles against the Commanders.

Jerry Jones Has Every Reason to Feel Good About Cowboys in 2026

Many people doubted Jones and the defensive additions the Cowboys made in the offseason. The move to trade up for Downs is starting to look like the best one he has made in quite some time.

Downs once again proved why he was a two-time All-American at Ohio State. He was all over the field again in the box and in coverage, helping wherever he was needed.

There is still some desire for some improvement within the front seven. Dallas didn’t get a sack against the Commanders and could really use some more help there. While pressures are getting there, they need to start producing sacks.

The biggest problem was facing a mobile quarterback in Jayden Daniels. Before his elbow injury to end the second quarter, Daniels had rushed for 69 yards on 7 carries. Dallas has to do a better job of defending athletic quarterbacks and not letting him break out of the pocket.

Things won’t get any easier in that regard, though, as the Cowboys next face the Baltimore Ravens in Brazil in Week 3. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is the NFL‘s greatest mobile quarterback ever, so the Cowboys will be under more pressure to contain him.

That will be a task that Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker will have to get figured out before Sunday. Until then, the Cowboys are going to enjoy the fact that they got a big win in the NFC East and have momentum rolling into the next week.