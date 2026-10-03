Jerry Jones Shared Clear Stance on Cowboys Coaching Staff Before Texans Game

The Dallas Cowboys are trying to right the wrongs of last season with bold trades and signings, but it has only led to a 1-2 start to the year.

Many expected better results from the franchise after staying busy and remaining drama-free during the offseason and training camp. A mix of defensive struggles and late-game clock management has led to a slow start to 2026.

That has put more pressure on Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who is coming off a 7-9-1 record in his first season last year. Some wonder if this season goes off the rails again, could he and the coaching staff stick around in 2027?

Jerry Jones Addresses His Thoughts on Dallas Cowboys Coaching Staff

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, where he was asked whether he was still confident in Schottenheimer and the coaching staff. It was clear that Jones felt a certain way about it.

“You can 1000% assume that the confidence is there,” Jones said via The Dallas Morning News’ Joseph Hoyt.

Dallas has beaten the Washington Commanders so far this season, picking up a win in the NFC East. The Cowboys also lost to the New York Giants and the Baltimore Ravens this season.

Cowboys Looking to Get Back on Track Against Houston Texans

The Cowboys are looking to turn things around after a rough start to the year. They moved quickly, trading with the Pittsburgh Steelers for cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

That move was necessary for Dallas to improve its defense after finishing in the bottom 10 in total defense and run defense. Porter can help stop the run and provide a formidable sidekick to DaRon Bland.

Dallas’ offense has looked good with the passing game. The rushing attack struggled the first two weeks, but bounced back against the Ravens with nearly 150 yards.

It’s going to be an interesting battle coming up against a Houston Texans team that is 0-3 on the season. Houston was in a similar situation last year and finished at 12-5 in 2025.

The Texans have an elite defense that is very good at rushing the quarterback, led by Will Anderson Jr. Houston’s offense is in an interesting spot with injuries affecting their performance, but Nico Collins is back, which should improve the passing attack.

This game is a big one for the Cowboys, as they look to get back to .500 on the season. Losing this game will make it even harder to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2023. Winning, though, would give Dallas the push they need to compete for the NFC East.