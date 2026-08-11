Cowboys Trade Proposal Lands Super Bowl Corner

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has talked about making a “substantive” move to bolster the defense on July 28, and one of the teams he mentioned in those comments could be the right trade partner.

That’s the New England Patriots, which have star cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who is in contract limbo with the team. Dallas could pull together a massive deal to land Gonzalez in his prime and help make the Cowboys a stronger Super Bowl contender.

Based on trade tools with Spotrac and Over The Cap, the Cowboys can send cornerback Shavon Revel and second-round 2027 draft pick to the Patriots for Gonzalez. Over The Cap shows the Patriots as the winners of the trade, but the Cowboys get an immediate force in the defensive backfield with Super Bowl experience. This aligns with what Jones said.

“I would look at that and use a parallel and say, ‘We’ve got Dak,'” Jones said. “Okay, where can we be more aggressive in looking at what the Rams have done? Or for that matter looking at what New England has done.”

“I’m unabashed about sitting down and visiting with the competition about how they’re doing it and how they’re doing it better,” Jones added. “I continue to do it.”

Jones just might go for the Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro from New England in the process.

Christian Gonzalez Would Give Cowboys an Elite Secondary

Dallas would easily have a Super Bowl secondary with Gonzalez in the fold.

Gonzalez’s arm-length and athleticism make him one of the toughest matchups in the league, and teams like to throw the ball to receivers not covered by him. That would create more opportunities for Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant, and that’s a great thing for a young star who had three interceptions last season.

Gonzalez didn’t have any interceptions last year, but that’s because opponents stayed away from him like the plague. He still had 54 tackles, a career high, and he has three interceptions in his career over three seasons.

With Gonzalez and Durant, the Cowboys could lock down the best opposing tandems in the league and force opponents to find other ways to win. The Cowboys could easily flip the script on a dismal defensive performance in 2025 along the way.

Christian Gonzalez Showing Tensions in New England

Gonzalez’s highly competitive approach with new star wide receiver A.J. Brown has been making waves in the media during training camp — at least before Gonzalez’s absence from practice this week.

Combining that with the fact that Gonzalez doesn’t have a contract extension yet indicates that the Patriots may need to make a move. Competitiveness in practices is normal, but the heatedness between Gonzalez and Brown has been enough for Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel to be questioned about it and for him to downplay it.

While that could be a dynamic the Patriots work out or it really is a non-issue, Gonzalez playing another season without resolution on the contract front is a problem. If the Patriots don’t get a deal done before the regular season, making a move would make sense.