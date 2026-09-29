Jerry Jones Shares Troubling Defensive Injury Updates After Cowboys Loss

Losing to the Baltimore Ravens really caused a ton of problems for the Dallas Cowboys, especially on defense.

Dallas already had four defensive players who were inactive for the Ravens Week 3 Brazil game. During the game, even more injuries occurred on defense, with key players like defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard and cornerback Shavon Revel Jr.

More questions about the Cowboys’ defense still need answering. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones offered some answers, but they weren’t the news fans hoped to hear.

Jerry Jones’ Update on Key Dallas Cowboys Injuries

Jones made his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan, as he was asked for some injury updates. The Athletic’s Jon Machota shared what Jones said.

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan said DT Jonathan Bullard is out 3-4 weeks. CB Shavon Revel could be a multiple week injury, but they’re not sure at this point.”

Bullard is in his first season with the Cowboys, racking up 3 tackles, 2 quarterback hits, and a half sack. Revel is a 2025 draft pick of Dallas, and he has posted 9 tackles, 1 pass deflection, and 1 fumble recovery this season.

Dallas Cowboys Need Help on Defense After Multiple Injuries

This Cowboys defense is already struggling with consistency. With injuries flooding their roster like this, it won’t make defensive coordinator Christian Parker’s job any easier.

Dallas is currently 30th in total defense (387 yards allowed per game), 31st in rush defense (179.7 yards allowed per game), and 25th in scoring defense (27.3 points allowed per game). These aren’t the stats the Cowboys were hoping for from what is supposed to be an improved unit.

Parker has a lot of work to do with his Cowboys defense. He has to get the secondary healthy and add in a pass rush after just two sacks in three games.

This could once again derail a Cowboys season. Last year, this was a bottom-five defense that was the worst pass defense in the league.

It may fall on the offense again to carry the Cowboys through the regular season if they have any hopes of making the postseason. That’ll fall on quarterback Dak Prescott to keep this passing attack going. The running game is improving, but Prescott is the catalyst that makes this offense roll.

A lot can still happen this season, but Dallas needs to fix its defense. Watch for Jones to be aggressive and make some trade calls. While he hasn’t confirmed it, the Cowboys have shown interest in Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. If ther is any call that Jones needs to make over the next few weeks, calling Pittsburgh about Porter needs to be at the top of his list.