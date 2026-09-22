Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Gives Hopeful Update on Injured All-Pro

Remember, when the Dallas Cowboys wrapped up training camp at the end of August, one of the remarkable features of the month-plus odyssey was the fact that there were virtually no injuries taken on by the team. But that changed quickly in the days after the team finalized its roster, and it all started on Labor Day with the shock announcement that Tyler Smith–an NFL All-Pro and arguably the team’s best non-skill player–had ligament damage in his hand and would need surgery.

Smith was placed on injured reserve, requiring that he sits out at least four weeks, which means he can first be eligible to play in Week 5 at home against Tampa Bay. The far side of his recovery time is six weeks, which would put him back in Week 7 against the Eagles on the road.

Cowboys Still Banking on 4 Weeks for Tyler Smith Injury

Since Smith’s surgery, the Cowboys have not said much about his recovery, but team owner and general manager Jerry Jones was asked about how Smith was coming along during his weekly visit with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. Jones said a return in Week 5 is still very much the aim.

“Well, we should stay on the prognosis on four weeks. He is doing well, he would do well—he is very smart and conscientious. So he is doing well,” Jones said.

Tyler Smith Injury Not Cause of Running Woes

Now, one of the theories that has cropped up around Smith is that being without him in the first two games is one reason the team has struggled to run the ball. The Cowboys have just 135 yards rushing this season, 30th in the NFL.

But Jones said that has little to do with Tyler Smith, who has been replaced by TJ Bass, widely considered one of the better reserve linemen in the league.

“No,” Jones replied when asked about Smith and the running game. He pointed to the Giants-Rams game on Monday: “I know that if you saw the game last night and saw the Rams opened it up on the New York team, you’d say, ‘Boy, I wish we had opened it up more in New York. That is the trick. That New York Giant team is capable of shutting you down in the run game. Having said that, yes I would like the run game to have looked or been executed better. But we’re going to get there. The pieces are in place, let’s put it like that.”

Cowboys Passed More vs. Commanders

Jones added that the Cowboys have plenty of faith in their running backs, where Javonte Williams has been the starter and Emari Demercado is the backup. The simple analysis is that the Giants loaded up to stop the run, and the Cowboys simply chose to pass the ball more against the Commanders in Week 2.

Said Jones: “I think a lot of it is the Giants had a big emphasis on it, and we didn’t throw them out of it, so to speak. Chicken and egg, but still. That is an area that I think all of us should feel better that we are going to have more improvement. Our running backs are really outstanding. I really like our assortment of what we can bring out there.”