Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Under Fire After Controversial Leaked Video Emerges

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is finding himself in hot water, though he might well not be aware of what he did. A video of Jones watching an unidentified Cowboys practice hit social media on Saturday, setting into motion a firestorm of reaction from users who quickly referred back to accusations of racism that have tailed Jones throughout his time in the public eye.

The video came during a livestream posted by actor and comedian Jamie Foxx, who was apparently sitting with Jones watching a Cowboys practice and showing fans shots of the field, as well as Jones, and himself. Jones, obviously unaware he was being filmed, began rattling off a player’s measurements, though he never referred to which player he was talking about.

Jones began by noting standard NFL Combine-type measurements.

“He looked pretty good right there,” Jones said. “He showed balance, 5-foot-9 and a half, 210.”

After that, Foxx agreed and repeated the height and weight back to Jones.

“4.41 [40-yard dash],” Jones continued. “Nine and three-inch hands.”

Jones continued, apparently going off program.

“Eight and a half inch ****,” Jones seemed to say, with Foxx cutting off the video on the spot.

Jamie Foxx ends his live after Jerry Jones seemingly started talking about player’s meat sizes pic.twitter.com/gytzP7EawS — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) September 20, 2024

Cowboys Owner Has Faced Racism Claims

Now, the video itself—which came via the website Glock Topickz—is clearly the Cowboys’ Jones but remains apocryphal. Still, it has made the rounds both on social media and through traditional media. It could be that Jones was somehow misquoted or that he was making a joke all together. But the presumption among many was that Jones was talking about anatomical size in the way that is historically problematic.

Again, there is no certainty that the player in question was Black, though the traditional measurements line up neatly with running back Dalvin Cook, who is on the practice squad. Cook is listed at 5-foot-10 and 210 pounds, and ran a 4.49-second 40-yard dash before the 2017 draft.

The fact remains that Jones grew up during a racially charged period in Arkansas, and the Washington Post published a 1957 photo that included Jones, at age 14 and among other white teens, blocking Black students in Little Rock from attending a public school.

Jones was also accused, in the 2023 lawsuit filed by former NFL Media writer Jim Trotter, of a racist remark that insinuated Jones felt Black players had no standing to ask for more players from HBCUs be considered for the NFL draft because Black players get, “a large percentage of league revenue,” and therefore should not complain.

Reaction on Comments Are Strong

With that backdrop, Jones took some serious heat in the wake of the airing of the Cowboys practice video.

The popular site MLFootball, which has more than 260,000 followers, wrote: WHAT IN THE JERRY JONES IS THIS…”

League reporter Dov Kleinman, wrote, “𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is going viral for his live stream with Jamie Foxx, where he seems to be talking about a players p*nis size. “8 and a half inch d*ck” Foxx quickly ended the livestream after the comment was made.”

Another reporter, John Baione of Chiefs Kingdom, wrote:

“Jerry Jones is the P Diddy of the NFL.”

Jerry Jones is the P Diddy of the NFL https://t.co/MB8K4ibCig — John Baione (@OJSIMPS0NBURNER) September 21, 2024

@90sConcert wrote on Twitter/X, “Jerry Jones did not want people like Jamie Foxx to attend public schools. Actually, it was more than he didn’t want, he physically attended a protest stopping black children from going into a public school. But sure, treat him like a normal upstanding non-racist.”

The Cowboys will play on Sunday against the Ravens in Week 3.