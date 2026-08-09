Forgotten Cowboys QB is Quietly Winning Position Battle

The position battles at Dallas Cowboys training camp are only going to get more intense as the weeks go on.

One that is sparking interest from the fan base is the QB2 battle behind Dak Prescott. Joe Milton III and Sam Howell have been in a very close race through two weeks.

With not much separating Milton and Howell, there have been questions about who will end up winning the job. This past week at training camp has given a clearer picture of who is getting the job done.

Dallas Cowboys Might Have an Early Winner Between Joe Milton III and Sam Howell

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris shared his list of standouts from Cowboys training camp so far. Harris named Milton on the list and is giving him the edge for the QB2 job over Howell.

“Joe Milton III has paced the competition so far for the backup quarterback job over Sam Howell. Both signal-callers started camp on a good note, but as Howell has started to slip earlier this week, Milton remained the more steady hand. Preseason will be the biggest determining factor in who wins this job, so don’t give Milton the job just yet, but he has started to crack slightly ahead.”

The former sixth-round pick of the New England Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft has been a backup the last two years. Milton was traded to the Cowboys last year to serve as Prescott’s backup.

Last season, Milton appeared in four games in relief of Prescott. Milton finished with a 62.5% completion rate for 183 yards and 1 touchdown to 2 interceptions. He added 50 rushing yards on 5 carries to his stat line.

Joe Milton III Starting to Run Away With Cowboys QB2 Job

Ideally, the Cowboys would prefer to have Milton win the job and never lose it. He’s entering the second year of being in head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s scheme and knows what is expected.

Dallas also has a true versatile, athletic weapon they can lean on with Milton. He can use his legs to make plays and could give his head coach some options on offense to put him on the field for creative calls.

Milton has been improving as a passer, and learning from Prescott has been helping. Howell is also a veteran Milton can pick up a few things from, but the two are in direct competition.

The Cowboys are better off letting Milton run away with the job and never lose it. Anything less than that and Dallas might have a bigger problem on their hands than they wanted in training camp.