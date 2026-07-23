Cowboys Predicted to Cut Ties With QB After 1 Season

The Dallas Cowboys obviously know who their quarterback will be to open the 2026 NFL season, with Dak Prescott currently ranked among the best players in the league at the position. But what’s behind Prescott continues to be the question.

The Cowboys have two potential backups on the depth chart, with Joe Milton arriving last year in an offseason trade with the Patriots and still on the roster now. But Dallas also added Sam Howell back in March, giving the former Washington starter a $2 million contract with $500,000 in incentives after he spent last year as a backup with the Eagles.

Usually, the Cowboys do not carry three quarterbacks, but will keep two on the 53-man roster and a third QB on the practice squad. This season, there is some question as to how they will approach the depth at quarterback, but one longtime Cowboys writer is predicting the team will stick with a two-QB roster and let the third guy go.

Joe Milton Could Be Cut by Cowboys

For ESPN’s Todd Archer, the third guy is Milton, who appeared in four games for the Cowboys in 2025 and threw for 183 yards on 15-for-24 passing, with one touchdown and two interceptions. Milton had a long and drawn-out college career, playing three years at Michigan before transferring to Tennessee and waiting two years behind Hendon Hooker before finally starting as a senior.

With the Vols, Milton had a reputation for a strong arm but poor decision-making. The fear is that, after two years as a reserve for New England and Dallas, Milton has not improved on that. Thus, the Cowboys brought in Howell–and guaranteed his money.

Cowboys Practice Squad Spot?

That’s part of the reason Archer predicts the Cowboys will let Milton go, and keep Howell on the roster.

In projecting the Dallas 53-man roster carrying Prescott and Howell at quarterback, he wrote, “Considered going with Joe Milton III and making it three but opted against it. The Cowboys guaranteed Howell $2 million in free agency and don’t make it a habit of letting that financial commitment walk. Milton is still young enough to see how he develops and could be a practice squad guy. Howell has more experience and command.”

Joe Milton an NFL Starter? ‘Hell Yeah’

Moving Milton to the Cowboys practice squad could be a risky endeavor, if there is another team across the league that has some confidence about Milton’s potential future role. If Milton is on the practice squad, he can be poached by anyone willing to give him a roster spot.

Milton, speaking this winter before the team signed Howell, said he still feels he is an NFL-quality starter.

“Hell yes,” Milton said about wanting a starting NFL job, via the Cowboys website. “Any time, any day, anywhere. I feel like my talents and my ability to process things, I’m able to start anywhere if I was given the opportunity. But patience is a virtue, you’ve got to be able to learn in this game, so I’m good where I’m at for right now. I don’t got no problem with where I’m at, so I’m good.”