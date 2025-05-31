Cowboys QB Joe Milton Takes Shot at Patriots After Trade

Joe Milton doesn’t miss the New England Patriots and is embracing the Dallas Cowboys‘ more “explosive” offense.

The Cowboys sent the Patriots a 2025 fifth-round pick (No. 171) in exchange for Milton, who was a sixth-round pick in 2024. Dallas also received a seventh-round pick in the deal. The Cowboys needed a capable backup, as Cooper Rush left in free agency for the Baltimore Ravens, and Trey Lance departed via free agency to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Milton is settling in well with the Cowboys and appears to be thriving in their offensive system, which he’s found to be a better fit compared to his time with the Patriots.

“It’s way different,” Milton said. “This offense here brings me back more to my college days. My last offense was more everybody get tagged on which routes. This offense here is more fast and for sure explosive.”

Troubling Rumors Emerged on Joe Milton After Trade

Play

Milton started just one game with the Patriots as a rookie but earned some praise for his performance. He passed for 241 yards and a touchdown during a 23-16 Week 18 victory — a win that cost the Patriots the No. 1 overall pick.

“I went in there and did what the play caller and head coach wanted me to do, and that’s win the game,” Milton said. “I didn’t know what was going to happen. It was the last game of the season. I was just going off happy. I went out with a win in my first game ever in the NFL. That’s pretty much all I was thinking about, until two months later and boom, I’m here.

“After the Buffalo game, I was like, it’s fun. I feel like I can keep doing this; there is more that I need to let out. I was just having fun. It’s probably one of the best days of my life.”

Shortly after the trade, Patriots reporter Greg Bedard said on the “Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast” that Milton burned some bridges within the organization in New England.

“Joe Milton — and this is a direct quote from someone in the organization — is not a good dude,” Bedard said. “Knowing your role, playing your role, being part of a harmonious quarterback room — that was going to be an issue. It wasn’t about Drake Maye. It was just about the room.”

Patriots Say Trading Joe Milton ‘Best for Team’

The Patriots have not responded to the rumors involving Milton. However, coach Mike Vrabel provided some interesting insight on why the team decided to move Milton.

“We felt like his reps were gonna be decreased as we worked through the offseason,” Vrabel told reporters in April. “And we felt just like every other decision, we’re gonna try to do what’s best for the team, and that’s the decision that we ultimately made.”

So far, Milton has drawn positive reviews in Dallas.

“From the time he’s been here, the work ethic is incredible. He’s one of the first people in the building. He’s one of the last to leave,” Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said. “The way he’s attacked the playbook and picked it up has been incredible. And it’s been fun for me to watch Dak and Will (Grier), but really, Dak takes a mentorship role with Joe. The talent speaks for itself. You guys will see it.”