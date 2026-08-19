Cowboys Still Have Major QB Decision Before Preseason Game vs. Cardinals

The Dallas Cowboys came out of their first preseason game against the Seahawks relatively unscathed in terms of injuries, but also still fairly unclear on some critical decisions that must be made in the coming weeks ahead of roster cut-down time. The offensive line has been shaky, especially right tackle Terence Steele, and the running back crew can’t seem to find the right backup behind Javonte Williams. And then there’s the quarterbacks–who will be the QB2 behind Dak Prescott remains an unanswered question, with Joe Milton and Sam Howell vying for the job.

Both were efficient, if not overwhelming, in the preseason opener against the Seahawks. Howell started and went 8-for-12 with 94 yards, with a touchdown and no interceptions or sacks. Milton went for 107 yards on 12-for-15 passing, with a touchdown and also no interceptions and no sacks.

But with just three days ahead for the Cowboys preseason Act II, Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News pointed out on Twitter/X: “Cowboys haven’t decided on a starter for Saturday in Arizona, FWIW.”

Cowboys Started Sam Howell in Opener

The Cowboys made the decision to start Howell, who signed as a free agent this offseason, vs. Seattle because, as coach Brian Schottenheimer said, Howell had been “more consistent” through early practices. Lack of consistency, of course, has been the knock against Joe Milton since he was first drafted into the league two years ago by the Patriots.

But there was little doubt that Milton looked a lot more confident running the Cowboys’ offense than he has in the limited glimpses we’ve had of him in his year-plus with the team. Coming out of the Seahawks game, it’s likely still too close to call between the two.

Milton, of course, has never started an NFL game. He has had two extended games on the field, both in meaningless Week 18 games, filling in for Drake Maye in 2024 and for Prescott in 2025. He was 7-for-13 for 73 yards against the Giants in place of Prescott back on January 4 of this year.

Howell has started, and was mostly a disaster. He spent the 2023 season as the starter for the Commanders, and went 4-13 in those games. Howell led the league in interceptions, with 21.

Coach Pleased With Joe Milton & Sam Howell

Schottenheimer was pleased with the way both Cowboys quarterbacks played.

“I thought both guys functioned outstanding,” Schottenheimer said. “You know, they both were tasked with going out there and playing against heavy pressure. A Mike Macdonald defense is going to be a heavy pressure team. They brought a bunch of things against us that not that we weren’t prepared for, but we didn’t handle very well, so they were taking some shots.

“But they just hung in there and made the throws when they had to make them. They were both very efficient. That’s what we want. We evaluate quarterbacks by a couple things: One, scoring points, two protecting the football. I thought both guys did that. Joe with his legs, and he’s pretty much unstoppable on quarterback sneaks.”

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Cowboys Joe Milton Continues ‘Progressing’

And so we go into the second of three Cowboys preseason games with Dak Prescott not playing and Howell and Milton set to keep their battle going. It will likely come down to a more known commodity in Howell against a wildcard with higher upside in Milton.

Milton said after the Seahawks game: “The biggest takeaway I have for myself is probably just keep seeing it, man. Keep seeing it. Keep progressing. Just keep having fun. I think that’s my biggest blessing is to have fun. So just keep doing that. And then for the team, just keep going, keep chipping away.”