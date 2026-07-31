Joe Milton Sends Confident Message on Cowboys’ Quarterback Competition

Joe Milton may be a backup quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, but he’s arguably the best-known backup in the NFL due to his immense talent.

The 6-foot-5 quarterback became a popular name in NFL circles before he was drafted in 2024 due to his ridiculously strong arm. The University of Tennessee product made a name for himself at the NFL Combine after showing off his tremendous velocity, throwing for a record 62 miles per hour, tying Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen for the fastest ever at the event.

The 26-year-old Milton said he wasn’t even throwing “for real” at the NFL Combine and he thought he had another chance to show off his velocity.

“To be real with you, if we want to be real honest at the Combine they messed me over,” said Milton on behalf of Madden NFL 27 in a one-on-one interview with Heavy Sports. “I thought we had two chances to throw our fastest. I wanted to break the record and let it not be broken for a long time. But when I threw the ball, they said that’s it, move on to the next station. I was like, ‘What? I didn’t even throw the ball for real.’ And that was at 68 (MPH). I think I still hold a record for that.”

Joe Milton Has Highest Throw Power Rating in Madden NFL 27

Milton gets his proper respect due in Madden NFL 27 where he is the only quarterback with a 99 throw power rating. That means he’s higher on the list than Bills quarterback Josh Allen (98 rating), Patrick Mahomes (97 rating) and cover star Caleb Williams (97 rating).

He claims that he can throw the ball “89-to-91 yards” and that he’s thrown the ball “85 yards.”

“The furthest I ever thrown a ball was 85 (yards),” said Milton. “Right now, I probably got 89-to-91. I’ve been saying it for the past two years that my rating needed to be at a 99. So for them to do that, it’s for sure lovely to see. I’m ready for the game to come out, so I can go test it out.”

Joe Milton Confident Entering Quarterback Competition With Sam Howell

The third-year quarterback faces his biggest season to date as he’ll look to fend off newcomer and veteran addition Sam Howell for the Cowboys’ backup quarterback job. Howell is an experienced player, having served as the Washington Commanders‘ starting quarterback during the 2023 season when he started all 17 games. Howell has 20 games and 18 starts under his belt in comparison to Milton’s five games and zero starts.

Milton isn’t sweating the quarterback competition at all and looks at it with an optimistic mindset.

“How do I approach the competition? I’ve been competing my whole life, man,” said Milton. “High school, college, both colleges, obviously at the Patriots, and obviously now. So I don’t look at it no different, man. May the best person win, but also it’s about getting each other better. There’s no hatred towards Sam. I’m pretty sure he feel the same way about me, man. It’s just about getting each other better. What can I do to help him to better his career, and what can you do to help me to better my career or better my playing style and better his playing style?

“I don’t look at it no different than what I’ve been facing my whole life,” Milton continued. “And whether I’m competing with my grandmother in the water or on the field, grandma got to get tackled. You know what I mean? Joe got to win, so that’s what I try to do. And that’s my mindset. And going into it is just finishing, being intentional in my small details, and being intentional of just doing what I say I was gonna do.”