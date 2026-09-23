Cowboys QB Tabbed to Be Poached by Giants After Jaxson Dart Injury

The Dallas Cowboys might want to consider bumping up Joe Milton from the practice squad sooner rather than later. Yes, the team has decided it wants only two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, and yes they’d have to knock someone off the depth chart to make it happen. But in the world of NFL speculation, at least, Milton is becoming a very popular name after he looked brilliant at times in the preseason but ultimately slipped behind Sam Howell in the race to be Dak Prescott’s backup.

Because Milton is a practice-squadder–he re-signed after Dallas cut him on the day after roster cut-down day–he is eligible to be signed by any team that moves him up to their 53-man roster. And with the Giants‘ Jaxson Dart (among other key quarterbacks) injured, Milton is arguably the best quarterback sitting on a practice squad these days.

‘Take a Flier on Joe Milton’

On Wednesday morning, as news of the severity of Dart’s injury (he could miss the rest of the season, according to reports) settled in, there was more consensus that the Giants might turn to the division rival Cowboys for a solution. It’s just speculation, but the logic is sound.

On the “Get Up” morning program on ESPN, analyst and former quarterback Jordan Rodgers nudged the Giants toward Milton.

Said Rodgers: “I think you go take a flier on Joe Milton. I think you test water with the Cowboys. … Joe Milton is a young quarterback that can run. Not that he is a dynamic runner but he can do what Dart did, in the zone read, he did it in college, he is a big, physical guy. He can push the ball downfield.”

Cowboys Would Not Get Trade Asset Without Promotion

Milton was 29-for-43 in three Cowboys preseason games, throwing for 378 yards and three touchdowns without an interception, showing vast improvement in taking his raw physical strength and turning it into better quarterback play. That led many to believe that Milton had won the QB2 job, but the team went with the more experienced Howell.

Now, there are increasing calls for the Giants to bring in Joe Milton. Rodgers is one of the most prominent (though he is wrong to say the Giants would need to trade a pick to the Cowboys–unless the Cowboys promote Milton).

As he said: “I think you kick the tires on Joe Milton, see if you can trade him for a late-round draft pick just so the identify of your offense does not have to completely change under Jameis Winston, and you have the chance to still compete.