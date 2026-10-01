Joey Porter Jr. Lashes Out at the Steelers Amidst Important Injury Update

The Dallas Cowboys put their chips in the middle of the table on Wednesday evening when they completed a trade for Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr..

The former 32nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft has yet to play this season due to the previously ongoing contract dispute and alleged “back pain”. However, according to him, he has a decent shot at suiting up for the Cowboys on Sunday as they head intra-state to the Houston Texans.

In doing so, Porter also hit out at his former employers, claiming that they “disrespected” and “undervalued” him during his three-year + stint in the Midwest, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

Joey Porter Jr. Has an Opportunity to Play on Sunday

“Cowboys CB Joey Porter Jr. said his back is “feeling better.” He thinks there’s a chance he could play Sunday but is taking it day by day.” Machota posted on Thursday.

“Porter said he felt disrespected and undervalued in Pittsburgh.” Machota continued, before quoting Porter’s response to being asked if he would be interested in finishing his career in Dallas. “I’m down with it if they are. I want to finish my career here.”

The main playing barrier for Porter is conditioning. With the 26-year old having not played at all so far this season, entering straight into a game at cornerback – one of the most movement-heavy positions on the field – is no piece of cake.

Porter Felt ‘Disrespected’ by Steelers Despite Impressive 2025 Season

In 2025, Porter gave up just a 55.9 passer rating per Pro Football Focus, which ranked as the third-lowest in the league. More broadly, the Penn State alum has been one of the better lockdown corners around the league in recent years, so it is certainly noteworthy that the Steelers decided against re-upping him.

Consequently, it is understandable that Porter felt the organization disrespected him. But historically the Steelers have been notoriously picky about who they extend, famously deciding to trade away George Pickens to Dallas instead of extending him – which the Cowboys have now also ironically failed to do.

The one positive for Dallas about acquiring Porter amidst all the turmoil over the last few months is that he will no doubt play the rest of the 2026 season with a fairly large chip on his shoulder.