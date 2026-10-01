Joey Porter Jr. Shared His Blunt Initial Reaction to Season-Altering Cowboys Trade

Everyone is still buzzing about the Dallas Cowboys‘ massive late-night trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

The Cowboys gave up a 2027 sixth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick to the Steelers to acquire Porter. Dallas had Porter arrive at the facility and practice on his first day.

Excitement is high in the building, and the coaching staff is open to Porter playing in Week 4 against the Houston Texans. Porter is looking forward to playing, but the real question is how he reacted to the news.

New Dallas Cowboys CB Joey Porter Jr. on His Reaction to Being Traded

Porter spent some time with the Dallas media for the first time after Thursday’s practice. He went into detail on his initial reaction to the news.

“Man, I was excited,” Porter said via cowboys.com’s Patrik Walker. “I’m not even gonna lie. I was actually at the movies when I got the call, so I had to leave the movies and went home, but, I am blessed. I am excited. I called my people and they were excited with me — new chapter, new beginnings, and I’m ready.” “[Pickens] told me I am going to love it here — the team, food, the culture. Let’s get to work.”

The Steelers drafted Porter in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. In 47 games, he has racked up 165 tackles, 31 pass deflections, 3 interceptions, 3 tackles for loss, and 1 sack.

Porter is in the final year of his rookie contract and has struggled to agree to a long-term deal with Pittsburgh. He has not played this season due to injury.

Joey Porter Jr. Looking to Make an Immediate Impact With Cowboys

The Cowboys really needed Porter then, so the trade came at the perfect time. Dallas did not have Cobie Durant in their Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. In the same game, Shavon Revel Jr. was also hurt and left the game early.

Porter is coming in right away as the second CB starter alongside DaRon Bland, bringing tough coverage to the secondary. The Cowboys now have a more established cornerback room with two good coverage corners in Bland and Porter.

Dallas hopes these two will be the future of that secondary beyond the 2026 season. Porter is still seeking a long-term contract and could earn it with strong performances over the next few months.

The Cowboys hope Porter will be ready for the Texans game, as that offense might be inconsistent but can still do damage. Dallas wants to see what they have in Porter and how he can help the defense. Watch for him to make an immediate impact for Christian Parker’s unit.