Joey Porter Jr. Delivered Strong 4-Word Message After Cowboys’ Bold Trade

The Dallas Cowboys finally came through on the Joey Porter Jr. trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the NFL world is reacting.

Dallas gave up a 2027 sixth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick to acquire Porter. Speculation over the last week suggested the Cowboys were interested and had called the Steelers about making a trade for the young cornerback.

As the fourth-year defender heads to Dallas to help the team prepare for the Houston Texans in Week 4, many wonder how he is feeling about the move. Porter certainly shared his thoughts.

Joey Porter Jr. Reacts to Dallas Cowboys Trade for Him

Porter took to social media to share his reaction to the Cowboys trading for him. He had four words to share to the city.

“Here I come….Dallas.”

Joey Porter Jr. is bringing his lockdown coverage to the #Cowboys! He just posted this on his IG 🔒🔒 https://t.co/48Uy5YEGpc pic.twitter.com/BxaJrDDlj2 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 1, 2026

The Steelers drafted Porter in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. In 47 games, he has racked up 165 tackles, 31 pass deflections, 3 interceptions, 3 tackles for loss, and 1 sack.

Porter is in the final year of his rookie contract and has had trouble agreeing to a long-term deal with Pittsburgh. He has not played this season due to injury.

Cowboys Have Joey Porter Jr. to Save Defense in 2026

Dallas’ defense is among one of the worst in the NFL entering Week 4. They rank in the bottom 10 in total defense and need major help in the secondary.

Before their Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the Cowboys had three defensive backs out and are dealing with Shavon Revel Jr. fighting back from his injury in the game. In a depleted secondary, Dallas is getting Porter at the right time.

Despite working through his own injury, Porter could make his Cowboys debut as early as Week 4. The Steelers originally said he wouldn’t play this week. It appears that was because of a trade.

At least for the 2026 season, the Cowboys will have Porter and DaRon Bland as their top two corners. That would leave Cobie Durant and Revel on the outside looking in.

Dallas is in a much better spot defensively and has given defensive coordinator Christian Parker everything he needs. Parker had good success with developing Philadelphia Eagles corners Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell, so he can help with Porter.

The help was needed and perfectly timed for Porter. Dallas is set to face the Texans and has some tough games coming up. Porter will give the Cowboys stability and depth on defense, which is desperately needed.

With Porter in the picture, the Cowboys’ defense should be in prime shape to improve. If this doesn’t work out, there will be some massive questions.