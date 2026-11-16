Joey Porter Jr. Turns Heads With Latest Comments on Cowboys’ Defensive Struggles

The Dallas Cowboys suffered another back-breaking defeat in Week 10, as they came up short in a 46-40 shootout against the San Francisco 49ers. It was the same old song and dance for the Cowboys in this one, as their defensive struggles ultimately proved to be too much to overcome against one of the top teams in the league.

All year long, Dallas has been looking for answers on defense, and a slew of moves have not changed things in that department. One guy who was supposed to help fix things is cornerback Joey Porter Jr., but he hasn’t been able to get this unit back on track. And while allowing 46 points obviously is a pretty bad look, Porter made it clear he still believes there’s hope for this defense.

Joey Porter Jr. Keeps it Real When Discussing the Cowboys Defense

It’s not too hard to figure out where things have gone wrong for the Cowboys on defense, as this unit has been a mess ever since they inexplicably traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers ahead of the 2025 campaign. Since then, Dallas has made a slew of moves to try and replace the Parsons-sized hole on its defense, but nothing has worked.

Earlier this season, the Cowboys traded for Porter from the Pittsburgh Steelers to come in and shore up their secondary. Porter has actually played some of his best football through his first five games with Dallas (opposing quarterbacks are posting just a 39.6 QB rating on passes where he’s the closest defender), but the problem is that opposing offenses can simply pick on any one of his fellow defensive backs and find success.

After allowing the 49ers to drop 46 points on them, the Cowboys defense was once again looking for answers in the wake of this game. Porter has had a lot of eyes on him since arriving in town, so naturally, folks are curious to know how he feels about this play of this group. While the world is calling for changes to be made for Dallas on defense, Porter isn’t giving up on this unit just yet, as he believes it has all the pieces it needs to find success on the field.

“I think we’re capable of a lot of things,” Porter said in a postgame interview with Josina Anderson. “I think this defense, with the guys we have, with the coaching staff we’ve got, I think we’re very capable. We just have to put it on film, and once we do it, that’s the new standard that we’ve got to set ourself with. That’s how we’ll win football games.”

Joey Porter Jr., Cowboys Running Out of Time to Fix Their Defensive Woes

Getty Joey Porter Jr. #25 of the Dallas Cowboys

Porter certainly said the right things here, but at some point, the defense needs to find a way to back up these sorts of comments. With each passing loss, it’s becoming tougher and tougher to believe that this group is capable of playing well enough to support the offense. Porter’s addition has helped, but there are still so many holes across the defense that it just hasn’t been enough.

With the trade deadline in the rearview mirror, it’s going to be tougher for Dallas to make substantial changes to this unit. Could it fire defensive coordinator Christian Parker? Sure, but it’s tough to believe that sort of move is actually going to fix things. The good news for the Cowboys is that they have a favorable matchup against the Tennessee Titans in Week 11, but as we have seen frequently this year, there’s no such thing as a guaranteed win for this team.