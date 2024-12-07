Cowboys Ownership Gives Coy Response To Dak Prescott’s Backing Of Mike McCarthy

Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott

At long last, it seems like the writing may be on the wall for Dallas Cowboys head coach, Mike McCarthy.

An offseason filled with speculation ended with McCarthy in the “last chance saloon” coming into 2024, with anything less than a multiple playoff-win season likely spelling the end of the Super Bowl-winning head coach’s half decade in charge.

A depleted roster that saw valuable pieces on the offensive line; All-Pro Tyron Smith, and Pro Bowler, Tyler Biadasz; and defensive line, in Neville Gallimore, Dorance Armstrong and Johnathan Hankins, move on, saw its fate all but sealed when $60 million quarterback, Dak Prescott, suffered a season-ending hamstring tear.

Dak Prescott Backed Mike McCarthy Earlier This Week

In what was an interesting move, Dak Prescott publicly stated his desire for the former Packers head coach to remain with the team for years to come, stating (per Yahoo Sports):

“Your coach seems like he’s playing on his last contract and [I am] almost feeling helpless like I can’t help him in this situation, especially a guy you believe in so much and you believe in being your head coach. Control what I can control, help and support Mike to every extent that I can.”

Yet, it was not ultimately not particularly shocking to hear the 3 x Pro Bowl endorse the man under whom Prescott has had his most prolific seasons, including a borderline MVP 2023, where he threw for a league-leading 36 touchdowns against just 9 interceptions.

Cowboys Ownership Responds To Dak’s Support For McCarthy

Stephen Jones, EVP and CEO of the Dallas Cowboys, and son of notorious owner, Jerry, issued a response to Dak’s earlier statements, on Friday, whilst speaking to 1053 The FAN, per Jon Machota.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones when asked on @1053thefan about Dak Prescott endorsing Mike McCarthy to remain Cowboys head coach: “I think our whole team endorses Mike McCarthy. He’s got skins on the wall. He’s won a Super Bowl. He’s been in multiple championship games. He knows what… — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 6, 2024

Jones gives a classic corporate-esque answer when asked about his quarterback’s backing. On the one hand, he cannot really disagree with Prescott’s endorsement, considering ownership’s decision to keep him one more year – and to keep to peace within the locker room.

And on the other, the younger Jones refrains from issuing the Pittsburgh native his wholehearted, unconditional support, choosing instead to empathize with (rightful) fan frustration at the organization.

“I think our whole team endorses Mike McCarthy. He’s got skins on the wall. He’s won a Super Bowl. He’s been in multiple championship games. He knows what it takes to win in this league. And we know our fans have high expectations. But we also know what it takes to win in this league. We’ve won a lot of games over the years. But we also understand that our fans are frustrated because we haven’t taken the ultimate step, which is win playoff games, get in championship games and Super Bowl games an win a Lombardi. We haven’t gotten that done, so it’s natural that the criticism comes our way.”

Ultimately, whatever Stephen Jones says now – support from Dak or not – is meaningless until the end of the season, when Jones and his father will make their final decision on whether to keep McCarthy around for another season, or finally cut ties with their polarizing head coach.