Cowboys Urged to Pursue All-Pro LB as Another Defensive Upgrade

The Dallas Cowboys already acquired an inside linebacker this offseason in Dee Winters. But another linebacker, Miami Dolphins 2025 All-Pro Jordyn Brooks, could be on the trade market.

SI on Cowboys’ Randy Gurzi stressed Sunday how much Dallas needs to target Brooks in a potential trade.

“The Cowboys are banking on Winters and DeMarvion Overshown as their starting inside linebackers. That’s not a terrible duo by any means, but Overshown’s injury history should give the front office pause,” wrote Gurzi. “Instead of crossing their fingers and hoping for the best, the Cowboys should add another playmaker and a perfect fit could be available.”

Brooks is seeking a contract extension this offseason. The linebacker is entering the final year of his current deal and doesn’t have any guaranteed money remaining.

It’s unclear, though, if he will get an extension from the Dolphins. The Cowboys could see that as an opportunity.

“Adding him on an expiring contract would be the perfect move since it ensures Dallas has a strong defense this year and creates competition among Brooks, Overshown, and Winters. That’s ideal since Winters and Overshown are also free agents in 2027,” added Gurzi.

“The options would be plentiful for the Cowboys, who could retain the best of the bunch to hopefully pair with Barham assuming he’s ready to start in year two. They could also move on from all three if they decide to go with a younger option in the 2027 NFL draft.”