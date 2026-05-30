He wrote this week that despite the Winters trade, the Cowboys could double down with another move: “Brooks’ talent still bears watching. He was an All-Pro last season and a top-10 linebacker in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. Brooks is also entering the final year of a three-year contract. The Dolphins drafted multiple linebackers, including Texas Tech’s Jacob Rodriguez. Could that be enough to lower his value and make a trade easier for the Cowboys?”