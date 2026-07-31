Cowboys ‘Whispers’ Could Finally Land Trade for All-Pro Linebacker

There was certainly a temptation, on the opening day of training camp, to presume that Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones was merely blowing smoke when he talked about the potential for a major addition to the defensive roster now that the action has gotten underway in Oxnard. But as days have passed now, it does appear that something really might be in the works for the Cowboys, and while a resuscitation of Dallas’ interest in Maxx Crosby has been the primary rumor, one former Cowboys scout says we should be looking at Jordyn Brooks.

Yes, that Jordyn Brooks, the Dolphins All-Pro who had reportedly had the Cowboys’ attention earlier this offseason–reports from both Miami and from Dallas suggested that the teams had discussed a Brooks deal. But then, the Dolphins signed Brooks to an extension worth $51.3 million over three years 10 days ago, and it appeared Brooks was off the trade market.

According to Brian Broaddus, the scout-turned-insider-media member, that’s not the case.

Cowboys Looking for ‘Bigger Fish’

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday, Broaddus said that the massive hints that the Cowboys have been dropping about a big new defensive acquisition are most likely about Brooks. While Crosby would be a seismic addition, there has also been discussion about signing veteran free agent and future Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Wagner–but Broaddus said the Cowboys have their sights set higher than Wagner.

He noted: “I think they’re looking bigger Bobby Wagner. … I think they’re going for a bigger fish. And please take the word fish in mind when I say this. I think they’ve got a linebacker in mind … The team you need to focus on is Miami, and I am kinda getting some whispers about Miami, and that Miami realizes they’re not going to be very good.”

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Cowboys Still Pursuing Jordyn Brooks?

For some reason, around the Cowboys these days, everyone–or, at least, Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones–is talking in riddles. That includes Broaddus, though he finally did get more direct.

He pointed out that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is willing to absorb cap hits this year in favor of adding future assets. That’s an opportunity for the Cowboys to scoop up Brooks.

Broaddus said: “And through the blessing of Stephen Ross that they’re going to go ahead and absorb a bunch of cap and they’re in some serious cap problems. Ross has given them the blessing that, if we have to take more of those hits but we can add draft picks, add draft capital, we’re willing to do that. I would keep and eye on Jordyn Brooks there. I would keep an eye on Brooks.”

Jordyn Brooks an Ideal Fit

Brooks had an outstanding season in 2025, going for a league-high 183 tackles and 99 solo tackles for the Dolphins. With the Cowboys no doubt nursing a weak spot at middle linebacker, Brooks would be a massive addition. And Stephen Jones, during an earlier appearance on 105.3 The Fan, hinted that the Cowboys were still thinking big.

Said Jones: “”We’re far from done. We’re always looking for ways to be better. Whether that opportunity presents itself, we’ll see. But we’re always looking to get better.”