Calls Mount for Cowboys to Add 12-Sack Pro Bowler After Trade News

It’s no secret that the Dallas Cowboys entered the 2026 offseason with the intent to clean up the biggest mess the team put out on the field last season–the defense, which allowed a league-worst 511 points. Not just the defensive line, not just the secondary … the whole defense needed a rethink. Under new coordinator Christian Parker, it has gotten one, with something in the range of six likely new starters brought on board via the draft, trades and free agency.

While that overhaul has been well-documented, so have the holes and thin spots that remain on the roster. Cornerback is not particularly deep. Neither is linebacker. But the one thing this Cowboys defense is arguably most clearly lacking is a pass rusher with a track record of getting to the quarterback. Rashan Gary has done it in spurts. But the Cowboys have no one who has ever hit double-digit sack numbers in their career.

That’s why multiple Cowboys observers perked up this week when it was revealed that the Cardinals were actively taking trade calls for star edge Josh Sweat.

Cardinals Taking Trade Calls on Josh Sweat

If the Cardinals get serious about trading Sweat, who signed a four-year, $75 million contract to go to Arizona before last season, the Cowboys should get themselves into the mix. Dallas, of course, knows Sweat well from his seven seasons with the Eagles. His 6.0 sacks against the Cowboys over the years are the second-most against any opponent in his career, and his 34 tackles are the most against a foe. Sweat’s lone career interception was a pick-6 against Dak Prescott on Christmas Eve in 2022.

Now, the Cowboys could bring one of the bigger thorns in their side to The Star.

As NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on Twitter/X this week: “Sources: The #Cardinals have received trade calls on Pro Bowl DE Josh Sweat. Sweat had 12 sacks last season in his first year with Arizona and had a close relationship with Jonathan Gannon, whom the Cardinals moved on from.”

‘Would LOVE the Cowboys Being In On’ Josh Sweat

Around the Cowboys observer-sphere, there was hope that yet another brick in the new defense could be added.

Cowboys A-to-Z beat writer Mauricio Rodriguez noted on Twitter/X on Tuesday: “Jordan Schultz just reported the Cardinals have received trade calls for Josh Sweat. I would feel significantly better about the Cowboys defense if they pulled the trigger.”

Landon Holifield of “The Lando Show,” wrote, “Josh Sweat would be a quality addition to Christian Parker’s system.”

Zach Wolchuk of 105.3 The Fan in Dallas wrote, “Would LOVE the Cowboys being in on this.”

Cowboys Could Use a Sack Specialist

Sweat would bring a very impressive resume to the Cowboys, coming off a year in which he recorded a career-high 12.0 sacks and four forced fumbles. He’s also won a Super Bowl with the Eagles, recording 2.5 sacks in Super Bowl 59. He was more of a specialist than in years past, playing 540 snaps, his fewest since 2020, when he was in his third year in the league and only played 14 games.

But the Cowboys could use that. Under Parker, the plan appears to be to have a more team-wide approach to pressuring quarterbacks, and that makes sense–but you’d still like a guy with a history of putting the QB on the ground.

We don’t know, exactly, what the Cardinals would want for Sweat. The Cowboys are not flush with draft picks, as they have 2027 picks in Round 1, 2 and 3, but none in Rounds 4 or 5. Dallas will have two sixth-round picks.