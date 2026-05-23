Cowboys Advised to Make 1 Final Move to Trade for Ex-Rival’s Pro Bowl Edge Rusher

The Dallas Cowboys have done a lot to upgrade their edge rushing room. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, though, argued the Cowboys should do one more thing this offseason to help the unit — trade for veteran Josh Sweat.

On Saturday, Knox called a potential Sweat trade the “one move” the Cowboys still need to make this offseason.

“The Dallas Cowboys have overhauled their edge rotation, trading for Rashan Gary before drafting Malachi Lawrence and Jaishawn Barham. They should make one more move to solidify the group and make a play for Arizona Cardinals edge-rusher Josh Sweat,” wrote Knox.

“Sweat isn’t necessarily on the trade block. However, he was absent at the start of OTAs, and, according to Cardinals insider Kyle Odegard, is “not particularly happy” in Arizona.

“Adding Sweat would help complete the Cowboys’ edge-rushing rebuild.”

Sweat began his career with the Philadelphia Eagles. From 2018-24, he had 43 sacks with 54 tackles for loss in 104 games.

Sweat spent last season with the Arizona Cardinals. Despite playing on a defense far worse than the Eagles units he was part of, Sweat posted a career-best 12 sacks with 13 tackles for loss and 17 quarterback hits for the Cardinals.