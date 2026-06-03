New Josh Sweat Trade Rumors Bring Cowboys Good News and Bad News

It’s been a while since the Dallas Cowboys acquired a frontline player, and with due respect to newly signed training camp receiver Romello Brinson, fans and observers are getting antsy. While other teams around the NFC have either made moves to get better or are poised to do so, the Cowboys have been mostly inactive, with writers and podcasters actively drumming up names of potential Dallas targets on a mostly speculative basis.

There was talk of the Cowboys trading for Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks, and though there were reported conversations between the sides, that has not panned out. But there has been ample guesswork, too, with players like Bobby Wagner, Joey Bosa and Von Miller grabbing the attention of Cowboys Nation. Lately the obsession has been Cardinals pass-rusher Josh Sweat, who has ties to new Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker from their time with the Eagles.

There’s been chatter that Sweat does not want to return to Arizona, which is in a rebuilding phase, and wants a trade out. That’s had Cowboys folks buzzing.

Strange Day for Josh Sweat Trade Rumors

But on Wednesday, an odd phenomenon–two reporters began circulating rumors that would have caught the attention of the Cowboys, saying that Sweat was soon to be traded. Except … not to the Cowboys.

One Eagles reporter wrote on Twitter/X: “Ollie Connolly, who was plugged in with Jonathan Greenard trade to Eagles, says Josh Sweat will be traded today. It will either be to the Packers or Eagles. Other reports indicate Cowboys showed interest but were turned away.”

And there was inimitable Packers reporter Easton Butler, who has been pushing the notion of a frenzied bidding going on for Sweat for three days now. He wrote on Tuesday that, “Yes, the Cowboys did call on Sweat yesterday, but were turned away. TB sent an offer of a 4th, but were denied. Sweat wants Green Bay, and if that fizzles out, the Eagles are his #2.”

Josh Sweat Going Nowhere (Including Cowboys)

He kept reporting, too, on Wednesday that the Cardinals were closing in on a deal to send Sweat to the Packers, much to the chagrin of Cowboys fans. The one problem was that almost no one else–no one of national stature–was confirming those reports.

On Wednesday afternoon, then, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media stepped in, and wrote on Twitter/X: “This has gained some steam on social media, so just to provide some clarity: #AZCardinals edge rusher Josh Sweat is not being traded. Not to the #Packers or anywhere. Carry on…”

Cowboys Pipe Dreams Continue

Now, it is a good thing, from the Cowboys vantage point, that Sweat is not getting traded to the Eagles, or to the Packers for that matter. The Eagles already spent big on Jonathan Greenard, so it would have been odd if they’d turned around and brought back Sweat. After spending two first-round picks and a record-setting contract for Micah Parsons, the same goes for the Packers.

But still, for Rapoport to to say Sweat is not getting traded “anywhere” certainly isn’t great. Cowboys fans and media members, who can see the team pretty clearly needs more help at pass-rusher, were hopeful Sweat was bound for The Star.

Not happening, it seems. But hey, maybe Brooks will finally hit the market …

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