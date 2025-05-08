Ex-Cowboys Star Calls Out Team After George Pickers Trade News

It was a day that many Cowboys fans thought they were just not going to see. But on Wednesday, word came down that Dallas owner and GM Jerry Jones had finally made a bold offseason move, addressing the most glaring hole on the roster with a trade.

The hole: No. 2 wide receiver alongside CeeDee Lamb. The trade: A 2026 third-round draft pick plus late-round swaps for mercurial star George Pickens, who caught 59 passes for 900 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games last year, part of which he spent in the doghouse of coach Mike Tomlin.

Remember, too, that he also spent part of last year in the doghouse of Cowboys fans, after he was involved in a scuffle at the end of Dallas’ 20-17 road win over the Steelers in Week 5, the best win of the year for the Cowboys. At the end of the game, Pickens grabbed Cowboys defensive back Jourdan Lewis by the facemask and threw him to the ground, after a taunt from Lewis.

Both players were fined, $11,255 for Lewis and $10,230 for Pickens.

Cowboys Let Jourdan Lewis Walk in Free Agency

With that in mind, Lewis offered a strong reaction to the trade for Pickens–from the comfort of his new home, Jacksonville. Lewis was disappointed that, after eight seasons, he did not get a strong offer from the Cowboys and instead signed a $30 million contract with Jacksonville.

After seeing Pickens land in Dallas, Lewis offered a playful take.

“Confirmation, God wanted me in Jacksonville,” Lewis wrote in a quote-post caption on top of Adam Schefter’s post announcing the trade.

Lewis, though, later expressed regret about the whole incident.

“Honestly, I shouldn’t have said that,” he said. “It was an emotional game. There was some chatter on the field. One thing led to another. He had a moment, I had a moment. It was too emotional, I shouldn’t have said it.”