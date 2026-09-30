Cowboys Sign Former 4-Year Safety Amidst Positional Injury Crisis

The Dallas Cowboys are in the midst of a challenging defensive situation. Going into Week 3, the Cowboys were without four defensive players, three of whom are in the secondary.

Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and defensive backs Cobie Durant, P.J. Locke and Malik Hooker all missed Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens. To compound this already tenuous situation at safety, Dallas then lost their second starting safety alongside Hooker, Jalen Thompson, to a hamstring injury which will keep him out for 4-6 weeks.

With Dallas down to their finals two safeties on the roster, Markquese Bell and Alijah Clark, the team has been forced to look at external options to add both strength and depth to the room.

Cowboys Bring Back Former Undrafted Free Agent

On Tuesday afternoon they did just that, reuniting with former safety Juanyeh Thomas, who was signed to the active roster.

Sources: The #Cowboys are signing S Juanyeh Thomas, bringing him back to where his NFL career began. Thomas joined Dallas as an undrafted free agent and played in 36 games from 2022-2025, recording 62 tackles, 5 PBUs and 1 forced fumble. https://t.co/A5JQSvHGfS pic.twitter.com/qtkHCLQ9xp — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 29, 2026

“Sources: The #Cowboys are signing S Juanyeh Thomas, bringing him back to where his NFL career began. Thomas joined Dallas as an undrafted free agent and played in 36 games from 2022-2025, recording 62 tackles, 5 PBUs and 1 forced fumble.”

Juanyeh Thomas Is an Excellent Signing for the Cowboys

Thomas was originally one of five players to visit the Cowboys for a workout on Tuesday. Both he and cornerback Alex Austin, formerly of the Houston Texans and New England Patriots, received one-year deals.

The Georgia Tech product has played in 36 games and started 4 since signing as a UDFA back in 2022, with 3 of those starts coming last season. Unfortunately, his 2025 season was cut short due to the recurrence of chronic migraines, which had him placed on the Non Football Injury list in November.

With the 26-year old now being a free agent after having been released by the Indianapolis Colts during final cuts on Aug. 30, he makes an ideal acquisition for Dallas: a player familiar with Dallas’ scheme who has starting experience at safety in place of the same player who he filled in for last season, Malik Hooker.