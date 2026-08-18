Cowboys Encouraged to Buy Low on ‘Bruiser’ Playmaker to Boost RB Room

The Dallas Cowboys have continued searching for additional defensive depth this preseason. Adding depth on offense, though, might not be off the table either.

That’s what Fansided’s Zachary Rotman argued when he named ideal landing spots for 20 NFL players potentially on the trade block before the end of August.

Rotman named the Cowboys the ideal landing spot for Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson.

“If the Steelers were to trade him, the Cowboys, a team that has a knack for trading for former high draft picks at their lowest value, could express interest,” wrote Rotman. “Johnson could join Dallas’ RB2 competition alongside the likes of Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah and maybe even win it, giving him a shot at turning his career around.”

Johnson turned in a rather disappointing rookie campaign. He had just 69 rushing yards, averaging 2.5 yards per carry. By the end of the season, Johnson was a healthy scratch.

This August, Steelers pundits have argued the 2025 third-rounder could be a cut candidate.

The Cowboys could trade for him instead to ensure landing him as a potential RB2 or RB3 behind starter Javonte Williams.

What Kaleb Johnson Could Bring Cowboys Offense

Johnson faced high expectations as a rookie last season. That’s because as a senior at Iowa, he posted 1,537 rushing yards to lead the Big Ten.

Johnson also had 23 total touchdowns on his way to All-American honors.

But he didn’t earn many opportunities in the Steelers backfield behind Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell. Pittsburgh lost Gainwell in NFL free agency, but the team signed former Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle.

Again, Johnson finds himself buried on the depth chart. That’s not a good place for him to be because he can’t effectively play special teams.

In Dallas, he could compete for more offensive opportunities. His physicality could pair naturally with Williams.

“Johnson is built like a bruiser, but his style is more finesse, preferring to win with tempo and decisiveness,” wrote NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein during the 2025 draft process. “He can catch, but his three-down value takes a hit because of his struggles in pass pro.

“Johnson’s traits and running style make him a projectable fit in a two-back system with the upside to take on a bigger chunk down the road.”

Dallas RB Depth Entering Preseason Week 2

In Pittsburgh, Johnson is a potential cut candidate because he’s arguably the RB4 on the team’s roster. Travis Homer might make the Steelers roster instead of him because Homer is a more versatile player.

With the Cowboys, Johnson could compete with Jaydon Blue for offensive snaps behind Williams. Like Johnson, Blue was a rookie last season. He came into 2025 with considerable hype for a fifth-rounder, but Blue failed to meet those expectations.

The Cowboys also have Phil Mafah, Malik Davis, Israel Abanikanda and Jashaun Corbin in the backfield on their training camp roster.

The Steelers picked Johnson at No. 83 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. At Iowa, he ran for 2,779 yards and 30 touchdowns while averaging 5.5 yards per carry in 35 career games.