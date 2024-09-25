Cowboys Urged to Get Ex-Pro Bowler ‘More Involved’ to Bolster Offense

Through three Cowboys outings, we have already seen more of KaVontae Turpin in the offense than we had seen for most of the past two seasons. Turpin has five receptions on eight targets, going for 55 yards, in the passing game so far, as well as two rushing attempts, though for just three yards.

In 33 games with the Cowboys before this season, Turpin had 20 total targets and 13 catches for 136 yards. He is certainly chipping in, though he is not a major part of the offense. But perhaps that should change.

That’s the thrust from the Cowboys site on SB Nation, Blogging the Boys. In an article from analyst Matthew Holleran this week, titled, “2 players the Cowboys need to use more moving forward to get back on track,” Turpin was named as the offense option.

And given how far sideways things have gone for Dallas in this 1-2 start, more Turpin makes some sense.

“When KaVontae Turpin touches the football, good things tend to happen,” Holleran wrote. “This season, the Cowboys have gotten the 28-year-old somewhat more involved in the offense and it’s paid off. Through three games, Turpin has five receptions for 55 yards, three of which have gone for first downs, and one receiving touchdown.”

KaVontae Turpin Loaded With Speed

The primary asset Turpin offers which the Cowboys lack, of course, is speed—he runs a 4.3 40-yard dash. That’s what has helped keep his football career alive despite the fact that Turpin is just 5-foot-9 and 153 pounds, and was undrafted out of TCU.

Turpin is an excellent kick returner who was signed by the Cowboys after he was the MVP of the USFL in 2022. His average of 29.2 yards per return was the most by any player in 2023, with at least 10 returns. He recorded a 63-yard kick return against the Rams in Week 7 that set up a two-play touchdown drive from the 13-yard line.

Turpin was a Pro Bowl selection as a rookie because of his return prowess. He leads the NFL now in punt-return yards with 96 on five attempts, which includes a touchdown. If the Cowboys can harness his abilities to make plays in the return game and use them in the passing game, both the team and Turpin figure to benefit.

“Dallas’ offense lacks speed, which is the former undrafted free agent’s best quality,” Holleran wrote. “Turpin has shown this season he can be trusted to do more than just run jet sweeps or misdirection plays, and the Cowboys need to give him more opportunities.”

Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy: ‘Proud of That Young Man’

Coach Mike McCarthy has been a consistent supporter of Turpin, and was in the process of working him into the offense more last season. Now that the Cowboys are at a bit more of a desperate phase, maybe more Turpin provides more of a jolt.

Turpin entered the 2023 season in need of more fine-tuning as a route-runner and, when given the chance, he showed he’d been learning.

After he caught a 34-yard touchdown in a Thanksgiving win over the Commanders, McCarthy said of Turpin: “The post route he runs, you can’t run it any better. His angle, his stride, his timing are all stress that he puts on the safety and then you can see the safety react off of Brandin (Cooks) — going off the redline — I think that’s a clear picture of the details and the specifics that Turp is playing with right now.”

McCarthy said at the time he thought Turpin had more to give. Maybe now’s the time to find out if that is so.

“He’s gonna continue to grow and he’s done a really good job in that receiver’s room,” McCarthy said, via the Cowboys website. “I’m really proud of that young man.”