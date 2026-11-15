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Cowboys Wide Receiver Faces Demotion Ahead of Week 10 Return

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Kavontae Turpin wide receiver/returner Dallas Cowboys
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HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 04: Kavontae Turpin #9 of the Dallas Cowboys carries the ball on a return against the Houston Texans during the second quarter at NRG Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Ahead of Fox Sports’ ‘Game of the Week’ that will see the Dallas Cowboys take on the San Francisco 49ers, the Cowboys have made an interesting choice on special teams.

Return specialist Kavontae Turpin, who previously took charge of both kick return and punt return duties prior to suffering a rib injury early on in Week 6’s game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, is coming back to the lineup after missing the past three games from weeks 7 – 9.

However, according to reports he will not see the full “return” of his duties upon re-gaining a full bill of health. The team revealed on Sunday that he will only see punt return duties, not kick return.

Kavontae Turpin Relegated From Kick Return Duties

“Interesting: KristiCowboy said KaVontae Turpin is expected to be the punt returner, but not on kickoff return.” Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News reported prior to the game’s start.

“Instead, RB Israel Abanikanda and WR Camden Brown will be back.”

Notably, neither player were Turpin’s immediate replacement during his stint on the sidelines. Running back Tyler Goodson and wideout Jonathan Mingo took over returns off of punts and kick-offs over the past three weeks.

But both players are out for this game, with Goodson having landed on injured reserve.

Israel Abanikanda and Camden Brown Set to Return Kicks

Camden Brown wide receiver Dallas Cowboys
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – AUGUST 15: Camden Brown #6 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts during the second quarter of the NFL preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 15, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jack Compton/Getty Images)

This represents Abanikanda’s first elevation from the practice squad of the year, with him set to make his Cowboys debut on Nov. 15.

Brown did take over kick return in Week 9, managing 78 total yards, which could be an obvious reason for him being likely to retain the job in Week 10.

Although if the job was his to have already won, it seems odd that it would be framed as either Brown or the former Jets running back.

 

Daniel Arwas Daniel Arwas is a sports journalist who covers the NFL (and sometimes MMA) for Heavy.com. Daniel began his career in 2022 and has covered the NFL for multiple publications including Newsweek, Athlon Sports and On Sports Illustrated. More about Daniel Arwas

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Cowboys Wide Receiver Faces Demotion Ahead of Week 10 Return

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