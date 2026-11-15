Cowboys Wide Receiver Faces Demotion Ahead of Week 10 Return

Ahead of Fox Sports’ ‘Game of the Week’ that will see the Dallas Cowboys take on the San Francisco 49ers, the Cowboys have made an interesting choice on special teams.

Return specialist Kavontae Turpin, who previously took charge of both kick return and punt return duties prior to suffering a rib injury early on in Week 6’s game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, is coming back to the lineup after missing the past three games from weeks 7 – 9.

However, according to reports he will not see the full “return” of his duties upon re-gaining a full bill of health. The team revealed on Sunday that he will only see punt return duties, not kick return.

Kavontae Turpin Relegated From Kick Return Duties

“Interesting: KristiCowboy said KaVontae Turpin is expected to be the punt returner, but not on kickoff return.” Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News reported prior to the game’s start.

“Instead, RB Israel Abanikanda and WR Camden Brown will be back.”

Notably, neither player were Turpin’s immediate replacement during his stint on the sidelines. Running back Tyler Goodson and wideout Jonathan Mingo took over returns off of punts and kick-offs over the past three weeks.

But both players are out for this game, with Goodson having landed on injured reserve.

Israel Abanikanda and Camden Brown Set to Return Kicks

This represents Abanikanda’s first elevation from the practice squad of the year, with him set to make his Cowboys debut on Nov. 15.

Brown did take over kick return in Week 9, managing 78 total yards, which could be an obvious reason for him being likely to retain the job in Week 10.

Although if the job was his to have already won, it seems odd that it would be framed as either Brown or the former Jets running back.