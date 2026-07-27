Former Cowboys 81-Tackle Starter Flirts With NFC East Rival

As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for training camp, one of their former players is trying to return to the NFL.

Most teams start their training camps this week, with some hosting workouts. One of the Cowboys’ biggest rivals, the New York Giants, has been hosting multiple workouts.

They had an interesting one on Monday that will have the Cowboys’ attention. A former starter of theirs is trying to get back in the NFL, and the Giants might provide that to them.

Former Dallas Cowboys Starter Worked Out With the New York Giants

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reported that one of the players the Giants hosted was former Cowboys linebacker Kenneth Murray. This offseason, the Cowboys decided not to re-sign Murray, and he has been a free agent.

Among the players working out for the #Giants was former first-round LB Kenneth Murray, who started 16 games for the #Cowboys last season, registering 81 tackles. No signing as of yet for Murray, who has other interested teams as well. https://t.co/Tv7CcExc0y — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 27, 2026

Murray started 16 games for the Cowboys last season, finishing second on the team in tackles with 81. He also added 4 tackles for loss, 3 quarterback hits, 2 pass deflections, 1 sack, and 1 fumble recovery in 17 games. Pro Football Focus gave him a 38.9 overall grade for 2025, ranking 86th out of 88 eligible linebackers in the NFL.

Before the Cowboys, Murray was a former first-round pick of the Los Angeles Chargers, playing four seasons there. He spent the 2024 season with the Tennessee Titans. In 90 career games, Murray has racked up 497 tackles, 33 tackles for loss, 17 quarterback hits, 14 pass deflections, 9.5 sacks, 3 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 fumble recovery.

Dallas Cowboys Could See Former Starter Kenneth Murray Join Rival

The Cowboys would prefer not to have Murray on an NFC East team to face, but it may not be the end of the world. He didn’t get brought back to Dallas because he struggled with consistency throughout the year.

Dallas instead is looking at former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters and former third-round pick DeMarvion Overshown on the inside. This will bring a level of youth and athleticism to the position that was needed.

New Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker was looking for a different type of linebacker for the team. Murray just didn’t fit into the team’s future plans.

The Giants have been more prone to bringing in veterans. They added former Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to the fold.

Looking ahead, the Cowboys’ defense appears to be in much better shape in 2026. A flurry of new and young talent being added should help this unit stick together for a long time.

Murray is entering the twilight of his career, and the Cowboys needed a change with younger guys to develop. He might end up being with the Giants at the end of the day, but he doesn’t pose any kind of threat to Dallas in 2026. The Cowboys should be just fine with competing in the division with or without him in the picture.