Cowboys’ 455-Tackle Mammoth Issues Challenge Before Week 2

An eight-point loss to the New York Giants in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season certainly has the Dallas Cowboys doing a lot of self-reflecting.

It was not a good performance for a team hoping to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Most of the criticism fell on the defense after it allowed nearly 400 yards and let the Giants convert 9 of 11 third downs.

The message coming out of that game has been clear across the board: Dallas needs to look in the mirror. One of the Cowboys’ leaders has delivered a challenge in the locker room.

Dallas Cowboys Getting Challenged by Starter on Defense

On Tuesday, the media sat down with some players to get their reactions after the Week 1 loss. Cowboys starting defensive tackle Kenny Clark shared a blunt challenge for the team.

“Everybody has to look in the mirror and ask: ‘What can I do better?’ And fix it.”

Clark knows how to fix things and get it back on track. He’s been to three Pro Bowls in his 11-year NFL career, giving him locker-room credibility to be heard.

In the Giants game, Clark had only 2 tackles in the loss. The Dallas defense got 2 sacks and forced a fumble. They also allowed 165 yards on the ground, which led to the loss against New York.

Cowboys Doing Plenty of Soul Searching Entering Week 2

Dallas has plenty of work to do over the next few days. The Cowboys’ defense struggled to do much with the front seven and in the secondary.

Outside of the 4.5 yards per carry they allowed, the back end just couldn’t slow down the passing game. Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart only had 6 incompletions, exposing the issues the Cowboys’ secondary is currently facing.

Everyone knows the Cowboys have the young talent to get the job done, but that’s where the problem lies. The team’s youth is on national television, and it’ll take time to develop.

Growing pains appear to be the theme of the Cowboys entering Week 2 against the Washington Commanders. The good news is Washington is going through their own pains after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles by two points.

If the Cowboys’ defense has a chance to bounce back, it will be against Washington. The Commanders had under 300 yards in the loss to the Eagles.

Dallas has edge rushers to take advantage of the Commanders’ injured offensive line. Cowboys pass rusher Von Miller knows Washington since he played for them last year. Dallas should use that to help them win.

It is an NFC East game, which is never easy for anyone. The Cowboys need to come in ready to go and make sure they don’t leave that game with another loss.