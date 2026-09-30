Cowboys Almost Signed Pro Bowl Corner Off Eagles Practice Squad – Report

The Dallas Cowboys have suffered substantial losses in the secondary to start the season. Jalen Thompson, Malik Hooker, P.J. Locke and Cobie Durant have all fallen foul to injury bug.

In order to patch up the unit, the team signed safety Juanyeh Thomas and corner Alex Austin on Tuesday. However, it was reported on Wednesday that the Cowboys had their eye on signing a bigger fish; former Pro Bowl slot cornerback Kenny Moore II, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“The Cowboys are trying to regroup on defense despite a slow start to the season and a rash of injuries to role players (see above).” Fowler reported on Wednesday morning in a piece for ESPN.

“They held a Tuesday workout for veterans, and they also explored signing Eagles cornerback Kenny Moore II off that team’s practice squad. (Philly conveniently elevated Moore to the active roster that same day, possibly because the NFC East rival was sniffing around.)”

Kenny Moore II Addition Would Have Allowed Caleb Downs to Change Position

With the Cowboys down three safeties, signing Moore would have been a great opportunity rotate 11th overall pick and rookie Caleb Downs back to safety and allow the veteran hands of the 31-year old to man the slot.

Instead, Dallas will likely have to start one of Juanyeh Thomas or Alex Austin in nickel formations along with the starting four of DaRon Bland, Shavon Revel, Markquese Bell and Downs.

Moore was released this offseason after requesting a trade from the Colts, having spent nine seasons as the team’s anchor at inside cornerback. For the best part of a decade, the former UDFA was the gold standard at the position and had been rewarded with at 3-year, $30 million extension back in March 2024.

The market for Moore was less he had anticipated given that he was dealing with hip and shoulder injuries, and he signed with the Eagles’ practice squad on Sep. 22.