Cowboys Coach ‘1,000%’ Ready for Major Career Move

It’s not a surprise, really to note that a Dallas Cowboys assistant coach is gaining some steam as a potential future NFL head-coaching candidate. But the thing is, it’s not well-regarded new defensive coordinator Christian Parker who is garnering attention. It’s offensive coordinator Klayton Adams, who was plucked from Arizona–where he had been the offensive line coach for two years–last offseason to come to Dallas.

In his first season , the Cowboys’ offense was a juggernaut, ranking No. 2 in yardage and passing yardage, and No. 7 in points scored. Quarterback Dak Prescott had an MVP-caliber season, and the team got career-best performances from wide receiver George Pickens and running back Javonte Williams. Considering the team’s defense struggled badly to get the offense the ball and put them in good field position–the Cowboys were 30th in the league in takeaways–the offense’s production is all the more impressive.

And Adams has made an impact on the players he oversees. Though head coach Brian Schottenheimer, Adams’ predecessor as the offensive coordinator, calls the plays for the offense, players give credit to Adams for the unit’s performance.

Klayton Adams Makes Presence Felt With Cowboys

Adams took part last month in the NFL’s accelerator program which is designed to give promising coaches and executives a leg up on how to interview and approach potential job promotions around the league. The Cowboys did deny the Eagles a chance to interview Adams as their offensive coordinator–not a lateral move if he was to be allowed to call plays–but they’re bracing for the possibility he will begin getting head-coaching interest if the offense has another big year.

Tyler Booker, a rookie lineman last season, said he is confident Adams could handle the role.

Said Booker in the COwboys locker room last week: “Yeah, 1,000% I could definitely see him being a head coach, even though I have only been int eh league for a short time, I just know the characteristics of a man who can lead other men and he definitely has a lot of those.”

Klayton Adams Keeping His Focus

Adams got his accelerator training during the owners meetings in Orlando last month, and after participating in the program, he spoke to NFL Network and explained how he views the job and potential promotions. But Cowboys fans will have relieved to know he understands he can’t start thinking about his next job while he is still trying to excel in his current job.

“I try to think of it as I really need to dig in and think harder about what I’m doing,” he said. “Because I always want to keep both eyes on my job. I don’t think you get the next opportunity until you master the opportunity you’re in. I just look at all the stuff that we’ve done over the last year in Dallas, and you see a lot of things and holes that we want to get better at. That’s been my primary focus.”

Cowboys Ready ‘To Put Up a Lot More Points’

From Booker’s vantage point, the Cowboys are in good hands. He had a very good rookie year, and said he is ready for more.

Said Booker: “Coach Adams has played a huge part in my development thus far in the league. He’s put confidence in and he has been real with me, and I am just glad to have him back again this year and we’re excited to put up a lot more points this season.”