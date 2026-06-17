Cowboys OC Klayton Adams Sends Clear Message on George Pickens Amid Contract Drama

For as much as the Dallas Cowboys say they are trying to do things differently, they always find a way to fall back into their old habits. With training camp drawing near, the Cowboys have another contract dilemma on their hands, this time involving star wide receiver George Pickens.

After placing the franchise tag on Pickens earlier this offseason, Dallas has made it clear it won’t be offering him a long-term deal, as it will instead have him play on the one-year, $27.3 million franchise tag contract. Pickens has said he has no intention of holding out in hopes of receiving a better deal, but this situation remains a concern for the Cowboys. Amid all of this drama, offensive coordinator Klayton Adams sent a strong message on Dallas’ All-Pro pass catcher.

Klayton Adams Gushes Over George Pickens as Contract Drama Rumbles On

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A second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Pickens spent the first three seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. While he was an incredibly talented player, Pickens always seemed to find himself at the center of some sort of drama, whether it was on the field or off the field. Eventually, the front office decided to move on from him, with the Cowboys swooping in to acquire him.

In his first season with Dallas, Pickens enjoyed a breakout campaign, as he caught 93 passes for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns. That production earned Pickens Pro Bowl and All-Pro Second Team honors, with the expectation being that a big-money extension would be right around the corner. Instead, Pickens will be forced to play out the 2026 campaign on the franchise tag.

Concerns about Pickens continue to linger, even though he proved himself to be capable of performing like a No. 1 wide receiver in 2025. Adams knows that there’s a lot of focus on Pickens’ contract situation, but when discussing him, he opted to look at all the positive characteristics he brings to the table, rather than explaining why he isn’t deserving of a long-term deal.

“George Pickens is George Pickens,” Adams bluntly said on “NFL Spotlight.” “He is very rarely in a bad mood. He is happy. He loves football, he’s always smiling and laughing, he’s got a contagious laugh. Just like any other player, there’s gonna be some positives that you deal with, there’s gonna be some negatives that you deal with … I think he felt comfortable in being himself in Dallas.”

Should the Cowboys Hand George Pickens a Long-Term Contract Extension?

Even though the Cowboys and Pickens publicly appear to be on the same page when it comes to his contract situation, there are concerns lingering that something could change in the near future. It’s rare for a player to accept playing on the franchise tag like Pickens seemingly has, which is why, even though he has said he isn’t going to hold out, there are still folks inside the organization who are worried about this situation.

It certainly doesn’t help that Pickens has a history of being rather volatile, but for the time being at least, it seems like he is in a good spot. Would it make sense for Dallas to hand him a proper contract extension? Of course, but Dallas doesn’t conduct its business like any other team in the league, which is why it seems like Pickens is going to have to put together another big season if he wants to earn the sort of deal he’s looking for.