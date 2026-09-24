Lamar Jackson Jokingly Takes Subtle Shot at Cowboys Before Ravens Game

The Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens will meet in Brazil for their Week 3 showdown.

Both teams enter the game at 1-1 and need a win to build momentum. Dallas comes off a win over the Washington Commanders, while the Ravens lost to the New Orleans Saints.

It will be the top game of the week, as many in the United States want to see America’s Team take the field in Brazil. Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson hilariously had something to say about that.

Lamar Jackson Has Some Fun With America’s Team, the Dallas Cowboys

Jackson was asked about the Cowboys’ defense and why they are considered America’s team. The Ravens star quarterback decided to have some fun with it.

“Yes, but this is America. That is Brazil,” Jackson said via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “So we will see, we will see. But I have seen (the Cowboys) pass rushers – they are unbelievable. They get after the quarterback a lot and disrupt the pass game a lot. But, it is football at the end of the day, you know? We are just going to have to go out there and do what we (are) supposed to do.”

Jackson is having a razor-sharp start to the 2026 season with the Ravens. He has completed 67.9% of his passes for 559 yards and 2 touchdowns to 1 interception. Jackson has also rushed for 74 yards on 11 carries and 1 touchdown.

Cowboys Better Come With More Than Jokes Against Lamar Jackson

Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker will have his hands full defending Jackson. Everyone knows Jackson’s mobility and playmaking skills as a passer and runner.

It will be a true test for a Cowboys team that has struggled against mobile quarterbacks like Jaxson Dart and Jayden Daniels. Dart ran for 54 yards in Week 1 against the Cowboys, while Daniels ran for 69 yards.

Dallas’ defense will have to do a good job defending Jackson and not letting him beat them with his legs. The problem is that he is also a prolific pocket passer, and he’s gotten more accurate there over the years.

Parker will have to have a QB Spy on Jackson at all times, while making sure his defenders can win the one-on-one battles with their receivers. Baltimore is dealing with injury issues at top receivers Zay Flowers and Ja’Kobi Lane. The Ravens won’t have Lane, but Flowers’ status is still up in the air.

This is arguably Parker’s biggest challenge of the 2026 season and his first real test against a very good offense. Beating Jackson and the Ravens would go a long way in building momentum for the rest of the season.