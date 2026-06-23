Cowboys’ ‘Under the Radar’ Trade Addition Predicted to Play Major Role

The Dallas Cowboys got incredible value for wide receiver George Pickens in a trade before the 2025 season, essentially giving up a 2026 3rd round pick for a player who ended up earning NFL All-Pro honors for the 1st time.

They may have made a similar deal on the defensive side of the ball by trading a 2026 5th-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for inside linebacker Dee Winters on April 24.

Winters, like Pickens, could very well be on the verge of stardom after racking up 101 tackles, 8 TFL, 5 pass deflections, and 1 interception returned 75 yards for a touchdown. He also started all 17 games for the 1st time in his career.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport put Winters, 5-foot-11 and 227 pounds, at the top of his list of the NFL’s best “under the radar” players about to play a major role in the upcoming season.