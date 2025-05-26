Cowboys Tabbed a Top Landing Spot for 5-Time Pro Bowler

The Cowboys enter the early stages of the 2025 camp season with a reshaped roster and some notable red flags on the roster. The running backs are a question mark, again, and the team has holes on the two spots that are usually strengths–offensive and defensive lines. But there is another looming question mark that the team did not very much address in the offseason.

That would be at linebacker, where former Bears coach Matt Elberfus might be the Cowboys’ most significant acquisition. Elberfus will be the defensive coordinators once again in Dallas, and comes with a reputation for coaxing the best from his LBs.

The Cowboys are going to need that, because the room is a bit hit-or-miss at this point. Dallas has repeatedly addressed the position with a chicken wire-and-bubble-gum approach, pulling together untested young players and short-term free agents, and that’s the case again in 2025.

CJ Mosley Could Be a Placeholder for Overshown

The Cowboys are hopeful that 2023 third-round pick DeMarvion Overshown can return by midseason after tearing his ACL in December–that’s a lot to ask–and have 2024 third-round pick Marist Liufau on hand, too. The Cowboys did not invest much in the position this offseason, adding two veterans–Jack Sanborn and Kenneth Murray–one on-year deals.

Some help, then, would be welcome. At the NFL Trade Rumors site, they’ve got a veteran in mind who could at least hold down the fort while Overshown rehabs and give some insurance in case he does not recover fully in time: former Jets linebacker CJ Mosley.

Mosley is a five-time Pro Bowler, most recently in 2022, but he fell off some in 2023 and played only four games in 2024. At age 32 (he turns 33 next month), he is not an investment for the future, but considering the Cowboys’ options, he might be the best choice out there.

Cowboys Thin at LB

In picking the Cowboys among a small handful of teams that could have interest in Mosley, NFL TR noted the lack of depth at the position.

“Breakout Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown will likely miss this season as he rehabs a severe knee injury, leaving Dallas to rely on a group that includes veterans Kenneth Murray and Jack Sanborn, and younger guys on rookie contracts like Marist Liufau, Damone Clark and Shemar James,” NFL TR wrote. “It’s not a very deep or proven group. New Cowboys DC Matt Eberflus puts a premium on having a quality middle linebacker and while the Cowboys traded for Murray to be that guy, if he falters or gets hurt they could be in the market for help.”

It’s true that Murray is expected to start, but remember, he posted a Pro Football Focus grade of 45.9 last season, which ranked No. 82 out of 84 linebackers in the NFL.