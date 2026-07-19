Cowboys Called ‘Logical Landing Spot’ for $118 Million Free Agent

The Washington Commanders totally revamped their defense for 2026, and in turn pushed out arguably their best defensive player in veteran inside linebacker and perennial NFL All-Pro Bobby Wagner.

Don’t fret too much for Wagner, a free agent who will eventually have a home at the Pro Football Hall of Fame and is likely waiting to see what the best offer and the best situation are for his particular skill set.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put Wagner at the top of his list of the best remaining free agents ahead of training camp, with the Dallas Cowboys called the most logical landing spot with their prevailing issues at inside linebacker.

Wagner, a 11-time NFL All-Pro and former Super Bowl champion, has $118.5 million in career earnings through the end of the 2025 season.