Cowboys Show ‘Interest’ in Long-Term Joey Porter Jr. Move

The Dallas Cowboys finally made their move on the NFL trade market this week, after months of rumors and hints about what the team might do to bolster a group the organization thinks has Super Bowl-caliber talent. Once again, the Cowboys plucked a disgruntled former high draft pick from the Steelers–George Pickens and Broderick Jones came earlier–by acquiring cornerback Joey Porter Jr, the Steelers’ second-round pick in 2023. Porter had been embroiled in a contract standoff with the Steelers and had sat out for the first three weeks of the year, with plans to sit out for Week 4.

Then Pittsburgh traded him, and now, the race is on to get Porter on the field on Sunday afternoon when the Cowboys got to Houston. Porter had a good practice on Thursday, and if he has another good practice on Friday, the Cowboys could get him on the field to help the depleted secondary.

Cowboys Have Interest in a Contract

But the bigger picture is whether the Cowboys can keep Porter, who agreed to go to Dallas without a contract extension, beyond this year. It’s been suggested that the light price the Cowboys gave up for him–a 2028 second-round pick and a 2027 sixth-rounder–signals that this could be a three-and-a-half month rental, and that Porter will be allowed to bolt in free agency next winter.

Owner Jerry Jones, appearing on 105.3 The Fan on Friday morning, was asked about that. According to Jon Machota of The Athletic: “Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan said Dallas has interest in signing CB Joey Porter Jr. long term, but adds that it ‘takes two to tango here.'”

Joey Porter Jr. ‘Wanted to be in Dallas’

Indeed, it is hard to imagine the Cowboys investing in another cornerback like Joey Porter unless they can move off of the $90 million the team gave to DaRon Bland in an extension last season. Bland has not been the same since he suffered a foot injury in training camp in 2024, despite multiple surgeries to fix the problem. He has allowed a passer rating of 108.8 this season.

Porter, for his part, would welcome a chance to stick in Dallas.

As he said on Thursday when he arrived at The Star: “I always wanted to be in Dallas … My whole family been Dallas fans our whole lives. Even my dad (ex-Steeler Joey Porter) was a Dallas fan, my mom and everything. So this ain’t the first time we’re gonna have stars in the house. But now that we’re actually here, they’re going to rep this pretty hard, so I’m excited about that.”