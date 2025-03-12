Hi, Subscriber

Cowboys Lose Longest Tenured Player As Team Continues Free Agency Slump

The Dallas Cowboys have not exactly made a splash in the past few days, as the tampering period of free agency opened on Monday, followed by the actual start of free agency on Wednesday afternoon.

Generally, criticism has come due to the Cowboys’ reluctance to add high-end fresh blood to the team.

However, Dallas’ free agency woes continue on Wednesday as reports emerged that the Seattle Seahawks have signed DeMarcus Lawrence; the Cowboys’ longest tenured player after the retirement of guard, Zack Martin; to a three year deal – per Tom Pelissero.

Lawrence reunites with Seahawks defensive coordinator, Aden Durde, who was once the defensive line coach in Dallas.

Although $14 million/year is a significant amount of money to dish out to a pass rusher going into his age-33 season, this represents Dallas once again failing to show their competitive edge on the open market.

More to follow…

