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Cowboys Coach Made a Telling CeeDee Lamb Confession Before Ravens Game

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CeeDee Lamb
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ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 28: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys face a critical showdown against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, but they still need to figure a few things out.

While the defense has its headaches, Dallas’ offense has its own issues. Their running game has struggled through the first two games, averaging just 67.5 yards per game, the third-worst in the NFL.

Entering Week 3, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had discussed other ways to get the running game going. Jones mentioned getting CeeDee Lamb and KaVontae Turpin involved in some capacity, but will they follow through?

Brian Schottenheimer on CeeDee Lamb in Dallas Cowboys’ Running Game

Minnesota Vikings v Dallas Cowboys - NFL 2025
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 14: Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium on December 14, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Schottenheimer spoke with the media and was asked about his hesitation to get Lamb involved in the running game after what happened in the Chicago Bears game last year. Lamb lined up as a running back, got hurt, and left the game. Schottenheimer opened up about that.

“No. I mean, it’s not the first choice. But any ways we can find touches for our players we want to do it.”

Lamb has gotten 1 carry this season, but didn’t gain any yards. He’s been great at his normal wide receiver position, though, catching 13 passes for 197 yards and 3 touchdowns. In Dallas’ Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders, Lamb caught 8 passes for 153 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Will Cowboys Get CeeDee Lamb Involved in Running Game in Week 3?

Ceedee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
GettyCeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys runs with the ball during practice at The Star in Frisco on August 25, 2026 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

It sounds like Schottenheimer wants Lamb to focus on being a wide receiver and catching the ball. Lamb has done a great job of that early in the season as the team’s top pass catcher.

Dallas is struggling to get George Pickens going. Dak Prescott has leaned on Lamb to be his guy in the passing game early on.

The Cowboys want to make sure they get this passing game to its full potential before worrying about the running game. Turpin would make more sense to help in the running game, while Lamb focuses on catching the ball.

Cowboys running back Javonte Williams has to get his season going, as he is barely averaging over 3 yards per carry. Williams has to improve that after a career season last year.

Dallas is about to face a Ravens defense that has been pretty good early on in the season. The Cowboys will have to lean more on the passing game since Baltimore is one of the league’s top run defenses.

That puts more pressure on Prescott, Lamb, and Pickens to deliver. That trio can handle it, though, as they did all of last season.

Watch for the Cowboys to lean on their passing game throughout their games against the Ravens. If the running game can get it going, though, that would be a game-changer for the season.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Cowboys Coach Made a Telling CeeDee Lamb Confession Before Ravens Game

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