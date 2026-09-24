Cowboys Coach Made a Telling CeeDee Lamb Confession Before Ravens Game

The Dallas Cowboys face a critical showdown against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, but they still need to figure a few things out.

While the defense has its headaches, Dallas’ offense has its own issues. Their running game has struggled through the first two games, averaging just 67.5 yards per game, the third-worst in the NFL.

Entering Week 3, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had discussed other ways to get the running game going. Jones mentioned getting CeeDee Lamb and KaVontae Turpin involved in some capacity, but will they follow through?

Brian Schottenheimer on CeeDee Lamb in Dallas Cowboys’ Running Game

Schottenheimer spoke with the media and was asked about his hesitation to get Lamb involved in the running game after what happened in the Chicago Bears game last year. Lamb lined up as a running back, got hurt, and left the game. Schottenheimer opened up about that.

“No. I mean, it’s not the first choice. But any ways we can find touches for our players we want to do it.”

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer when asked today if he's a little reluctant to use CeeDee Lamb in the run game after what happened last year in Chicago: "No. I mean, it's not the first choice. But any ways we can find touches for our players we want to do it." https://t.co/ONXApHhyuI — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 23, 2026

Lamb has gotten 1 carry this season, but didn’t gain any yards. He’s been great at his normal wide receiver position, though, catching 13 passes for 197 yards and 3 touchdowns. In Dallas’ Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders, Lamb caught 8 passes for 153 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Will Cowboys Get CeeDee Lamb Involved in Running Game in Week 3?

It sounds like Schottenheimer wants Lamb to focus on being a wide receiver and catching the ball. Lamb has done a great job of that early in the season as the team’s top pass catcher.

Dallas is struggling to get George Pickens going. Dak Prescott has leaned on Lamb to be his guy in the passing game early on.

The Cowboys want to make sure they get this passing game to its full potential before worrying about the running game. Turpin would make more sense to help in the running game, while Lamb focuses on catching the ball.

Cowboys running back Javonte Williams has to get his season going, as he is barely averaging over 3 yards per carry. Williams has to improve that after a career season last year.

Dallas is about to face a Ravens defense that has been pretty good early on in the season. The Cowboys will have to lean more on the passing game since Baltimore is one of the league’s top run defenses.

That puts more pressure on Prescott, Lamb, and Pickens to deliver. That trio can handle it, though, as they did all of last season.

Watch for the Cowboys to lean on their passing game throughout their games against the Ravens. If the running game can get it going, though, that would be a game-changer for the season.