Cowboys Making Major Change on Demoted Rookie

Before the Dallas Cowboys drafted linebacker Jaishawn Barham in the third round last April, one of the knocks that had been going around about him–and a big reason why he slipped to the third round in the first place–was that NFL teams could not figure out where Barham would be used. He was seen as a linebacker by some, and a defensive edge by others, and because he lacked the usual traits of either, teams passed on him. During the preseason, and in the early part of this season, Barham was a linebacker–and a starting linebacker at that, the green-dot wearer when DeMarvion Overshown went out in Week 1.

Barham was widely seen as a major hit for the Cowboys after the first three weeks of the season. But then, the drawbacks began to show through. Barham is a very aggressive linebacker, and too often left his post and put the defense at risk, running past his assignments. Barham only seems to have one speed, not always a good trait for a linebacker. The Cowboys demoted him from the starting role. And Barham, who went from a season-high 60 snaps in Week 6, all the way down to just three in Week 9’s win over the Colts.

Cowboys Switching Assignments for Jaishawn Barham

Now, it seems, the Cowboys are taking a different tack with Barham: They’re making him a edge rusher. The Cowboys are badly shorthanded at the position with Malachi Lawrence on the injured list and starter Donovan Ezeiruaku dealing with an ankle injury that could hold him out for next season.

As team site writer Tommy Yarrish noted on Twitter/X: “Cowboys rookie Jaishawn Barham was working with the outside linebackers during the media’s viewing portion of practice today. Barham has been at inside linebacker, and only played three defensive snaps against the Colts last week.”

Now would be a good time to remember this from his NFL.com scouting profile: “Barham logged most of his snaps at off-ball linebacker, but his 2025 tape showed explosiveness that will attract teams seeking a developmental rush ‘backer in an odd front. He’s raw as a rusher, relying heavily on athleticism, but the missing elements are teachable. Whether outside or inside, he’s a professional block-beater with the tools to stack or slip blocks, though his edge-setting needs work. His bend and reactive agility create unlikely tackle chances that few can find.”

We’ve certainly seen some of those raw tools from Barham, and maybe now we’ll see them at edge rusher.