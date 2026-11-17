The Dallas Cowboys defense has been too much of a mess, start to finish, this season to make injuries the real culprit for this team, but there is no question that the unit has been hit hard by health. One of the big investments the Cowboys made this winter–the biggest free-agent signing in more than a decade for the team–was Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson, as the front office sought to shore up the back end of the defense. Instead, Thompson has played just two-plus games, badly injuring his hamstring in Week 3 while the team was in Rio against the Ravens. Thompson has been out since on the injured reserve, and still has not had his practice window opened–the Cowboys can give him a 21-day ramp-up in practice without being charged a roster spot.

Last week, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones suggested that there might be movement on Thompson this week. But nothing happened on Monday, which raised the question: Might the Cowboys just shut down Thompson altogether and not risk further injury? He is on a $33 million, three-year contract with $22 million guaranteed this year and next.

Cowboys Won’t Shut Down Jalen Thompson

But the Cowboys have decided not to go that route, coach Brian Schottenheimer said.

From Joe Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News: “Brian Schottenheimer said they’ll know more about S Jalen Thompson tomorrow. They said they aren’t considering shutting him down for the rest of the season.”

Brian Schottenheimer said they’ll know more about S Jalen Thompson tomorrow. They said they aren’t considering shutting him down for the rest of the season. — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) November 16, 2026

The Cowboys will be back at practice on Wednesday before playing the Titans on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.