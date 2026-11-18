If Dallas Cowboys fans are feeling a bit down and out about the way the team’s current defense has shaped up under new coordinator Christian Parker, especially now that Parker has been demoted from defensive coordinator and play-caller to just defensive coordinator, you could imagine that team owner Jerry Jones feels much the same way. Jones has, since the departure of Dan Quinn in 2024, cycled through experienced retread Mike Zimmer, and saw his defense finish 31st in points allowed. Then he turned to another aged retread Matt Eberflus, and the defense finished 32nd in points. Now, with 34-year-old up-and-comer Parker, it’s 30th in points allowed and 32nd in yardage. The Cowboys have changed schemes. They’ve changed personnel. They’ve invested resources. They’ve “moved different.” But three distinct defenses have been brutal, three years in a row.

Maybe it is time for the Cowboys to zoom out a bit on their entire process on the defensive end.

Cowboys Need a ‘More Coherent Plan’

That’s the thought from veteran insider Dan Graziano at ESPN, who said that the Cowboys’ shuffle around the role of defensive coordinator has proven fruitless, time after time.

He writes: “It makes you wonder if the organization needs to take a broader look at the way it scouts, acquires and develops defensive talent. The Cowboys seem to need a more coherent overall plan, which admittedly is tough when you change defensive coordinators every year. Since Dan Quinn left to coach the Commanders, they have cycled through Mike Zimmer, Matt Eberflus and now potentially Parker.”

Personnel Has Flopped in Dallas

Indeed, the Cowboys made a concerted effort to improve the defense through the draft, free agency and trades this winter. What did it get them? Rashan Gary, who has been a bust. Frist-round pick Malachi Lawrence, who did not make much of an impact before he was injured. Caleb Downs, the must-have No. 11 overall pick who has been a middle-of-the-road safety/nickel corner. Cobie Durant, Dee Winters, Jaishawn Barham–the Cowboys added defensive personnel, but it was all middle-of the pack or worse.

Graziano continued: “The criticism of Eberflus last season was that he didn’t coach to the specific abilities of his players enough and wasn’t flexible in making scheme changes to reflect the players’ strengths and weaknesses. But things are worse on that side of the ball this season — even after Dallas brought in young players it believed would specifically fit what Parker wanted to do.

“It’s bad there, and there’s no evidence that another coordinator change will make things better. The Cowboys might need to reconsider their defensive philosophy as an organization.”