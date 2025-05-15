Cowboys Make History In The Wake Of NFL Schedule Release

The Dallas Cowboys are always top of mind when it comes to NFL‘s collective consciousness – and remain the league’s biggest brand and most valuable franchise.

In fact, per Forbes magazine, they continue to be the most valuable sports franchise in the entire world, coming in at a whopping $10.1 billion valuation at last appraisal in December 2024.

As such, it figures that the team will always receive the maximum amount of prime time games – six, as they once again did this year, as the NFL schedule was released on Wednesday evening.

The Cowboys have six primetime games: Week 1 at Philly (NBC), Week 4 vs. GB (NBC), Week 9 vs. Arizona (ESPN), Week 11 at Raiders (ESPN), Week 14 at Detroit (Prime), Week 15 vs. Vikings (NBC). Plus national games on Thanksgiving (Chiefs) and Christmas (Commanders). — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) May 15, 2025

However, Dallas will in fact make history in 2025, as they become the only team to have not one, but a massive four Thursday night games in this upcoming season, per Todd Archer (via ESPN Research).

The Cowboys are the first team to have four Thursday games, according to ESPN Research. Week 1 at Philly, Week 13 vs. KC, Week 14 at Detroit, Week 17 at Washington. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) May 15, 2025

Cowboys First Team To Play Four TNF Games In A Season

As Archer notes, the team will have Thursday night games on Week 1, 13, 14 and 17 – meaning that half of their final six games down the stretch will be played on Thursday night.

Generally teams prefer not to play on Thursday night as it gives them less time for players to recover from the previous game – usually on a Sunday – and does not allow the coaches as much time to prepare a game plan as they would normally have on a regular week.

However, the Cowboys’ situation is somewhat unique, as one of their Thursday night games is played as the season opener – which does not affect the team’s ability to prepare or be physically rested (as it is the first game of the season).

And the other TNF game is a back-to-back on Weeks 13 and 14 – where both them and their Week 14 opponents, the Detroit Lions, will have a full week to prepare for each other post-Thanksgiving.

What Does The Rest Of The Cowboys’ Schedule Look Like?

The Cowboys open with the Philadelphia Eagles on September 4th at Lincoln Financial Field, and finish with the New York Giants in Week 18.

The rest of the schedule is broken down by Cowboys writer, RJ Ochoa.

We’ll be creating multiple Dallas Cowboys schedule wallpapers in the coming days at @BloggingTheBoys. There will be mobile versions and desktop ones with different timezones.. This is the first. It is a desktop with Micah Parsons and is central timezone. pic.twitter.com/DY38w0osyY — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) May 15, 2025

And in what will be the most anticipated Cowboys Thanksgiving game in years, Dallas hosts reigning AFC champions, the Kansas City Chiefs on November 27th.