Maybe one of the reasons the Dallas Cowboys have struggled so badly on the defensive side of the ball this year is not so much because of the coaching or the scheme or the play callers. Maybe it’s because, at a time that owner Jerry Jones said he was willing to “bust the budget” to get in players to help the defense, he instead skimped, getting Packers discard Rashan Gary and 49ers discard Dee Winters via trade and spending just about $5 million each on PJ Locke and Cobie Durant, all while being outbid for the team’s Top 3 linebacker targets (Devin Lloyd, Quay Walker, Nakobe Dean.) The Cowboys’ biggest-ticket item was Jalen Thompson at $33 million for three years, but that ranks only 21st in the league in AAV per Spotrac.

The Cowboys did not come close to investing the money they promised they’d invest. Worse, the one guy they did moderate spending on–Thompson–has been out since Week 3 with a hamstring issue.

Cowboys Finally Get Good Jalen Thompson News

But there may be good news, just as it is badly needed, for Thompson and the Cowboys’ defense. After missing six weeks with the hamstring, the team is finally ready to open up the practice window on Thompson. He was listed as “limited” in Wednesday’s practice.

Per Todd Archer of ESPN: “Cowboys opened the practice window for Jalen Thompson, who has been out since Week 3 with a hamstring injury. Joey Porter Jr. was a full participant so good news there.”

Thompson is not likely to save the Cowboys defense, whenever he actually get back on the field.