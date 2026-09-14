Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer Gives Bleak Injury Update After Week 1 Defeat

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the New York Giants while looking abysmal on defense in the season opener. Based on an injury update from head coach Brian Schottenheimer after the defeat, things might only get worse going forward.

Schottenheimer told reporters late Sunday night safety Malik Hooker might have a fractured forearm. The Cowboys head coach added Hooker will undergo “more testing tomorrow” to confirm the initial diagnosis.

Hooker left late in the third quarter of Sunday night’s loss. The injury happened on a 2-yard ru from Giants quarterback Jaxon Dart but away from the play.

Schottenheimer also provided an update on linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, but the head coach’s update wasn’t as significant.

The third-year defender left the game with a hamstring injury and also didn’t return. Schottenheimer told reporters he wasn’t “sure the severity” of Overshown’s ailment.

With those two defensive starters on the field for most of Sunday night, the Cowboys defense still couldn’t stop the Giants offense. New York posted 394 yards, including 165 yards on the ground. The Giants averaged 4.5 yards per carry, which helped them control the ball for more than 36 minutes.

The Cowboys fell in the season opener 28-20.