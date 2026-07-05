Former Cowboys All-Pro Arrested on July 4 Holiday in Florida

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marcellus Wiley is coming away from the July 4 holiday weekend dealing with serious legal issues.

According to a report from TMZ Sports, Wiley was arrested for domestic battery on July 4 and booked into Orange County Jail.

Wiley, 51, played 10 seasons in the NFL from 1997 to 2006, including 1 season with the Cowboys in 2004. He earned NFL All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors with the San Diego Chargers in 2001.

From TMZ: “The 51-year-old remained listed in the jail system following the arrest. According to custody records, he is being held without bond. Details surrounding the alleged incident that led to the charge and who was involved were not immediately available … Following his retirement from football, Wiley transitioned into broadcasting, becoming a familiar face on sports television with stops at ESPN and Fox Sports, where he co-hosted several debate shows.”

Wiley was a 2nd-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 1997 NFL draft after earning All-Ivy League and Division I-AA (now FCS) All-American honors at Columbia. He played for the Bills, Chargers, Cowboys, and Jaguars in his career, finishing with 44.0 career sacks, including a career-high 13.0 sacks for the Chargers in 2001 — the 2nd consecutive season for Wiley with double-digit sacks.