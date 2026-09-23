Ex-Cowboys 3,868-Yard Castoff Got Great News Before Week 3

The Dallas Cowboys are focused on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, but one of their former players has some good news about his playing status.

Former Cowboys receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling has spent most of the season on the Los Angeles Chargers practice squad, hoping to get his number called soon. NFL insider Tom Pelissero finally confirmed that MVS is officially on the Chargers’ active roster.

“The Chargers are signing veteran WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the 53-man roster, per his agents Harold C. Lewis and Christian Addison of @NSAFootball. MVS recently joined the practice squad in L.A. and now is on the active roster.”

Former Dallas Cowboys WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling is on Chargers Active Roster

Valdes-Scantling caught 3 passes for 45 yards on 5 targets for the Cowboys during the preseason. Camden Brown beat him out for the final spot on the 53-man roster.

Since 2018, Valdes-Scantling has played for six NFL teams. His most notable stop was with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he won two Super Bowls.

He has played in 116 regular-season games. In those contests, he has caught 219 passes for 3,686 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Cowboys Focused on Getting Their Wide Receivers Ready for Week 3

The Cowboys need to figure a few things out with their wide receivers heading into the Ravens game. CeeDee Lamb is off to a great start, but the rest of the receivers are struggling.

George Pickens is the most notable one in the group after having a career season last year. His 9 receptions for 68 yards through two games is worrisome for the fan base.

Dallas’ offense in general has not been in the best position through the first two weeks of the season. The passing game seems to be getting back on track, but they are the third-worst rushing attack in the NFL, averaging just 67.5 yards per game.

If the Cowboys want to succeed against the Ravens’ underrated defense, they’ll need a strong offensive performance. Dak Prescott and company will do their part well. It’s whether Javonte Williams can get his season back on track after two bad games on the ground.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer has said he wants to involve KaVontae Turpin more in the offense over the season. Turpin can help in the running game on wide receiver reverses, while also on jet sweeps for easy yards in the passing game.

The Cowboys have plenty of ways to get this offense rolling in the best way after some up-and-down performances. Something has to give with the third week of the NFL season around the corner.

If the Cowboys’ offense struggles in this game, it could be bad news for them trying to keep pace in the NFC. It may be early in the year, but after the quarterback injury news around the league, Dallas has a chance to find their spot in the playoffs.