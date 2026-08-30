Cowboys Release 6-Foot-4 Veteran Playmaker: Report

The Dallas Cowboys signed veteran wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling for additional receiver depth and a potential big-play threat this offseason. But he won’t begin the regular season on the team’s 53-man roster.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Sunday the Cowboys released Valdes-Scantling as part of their roster cuts. Every NFL team must trim their roster to 53 players by 6 pm ET Sunday.

“The Cowboys are releasing veteran WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, per sources,” wrote Schultz on X.

Standing at 6-foot-4, Valdes-Scantling was a significant big-play threat in his prime. He led the NFL with a 20.9 yards per reception average during the 2020 season with the Green Bay Packers.

With the Kansas City Chiefs, he made big plays downfield catching passes from Patrick Mahomes. Valdes-Scantling averaged 15.9 yards per catch in two seasons with the Chiefs.

The wideout also won two Super Bowls in Kansas City.

In eight NFL seasons, Valdes-Scantling has averaged 16.8 yards per catch. The 31-year-old reunited with quarterback Aaron Rodgers while playing with the Pittsburgh Steelers to end the 2025 campaign. Over five games in Pittsburgh, Valdes-Scantling had 10 catches for 80 yards.